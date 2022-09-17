Read full article on original website
Sheridan County High School Football – After playing on the road last week, all 3 Sheridan County high school football teams are home this week. The Sheridan Broncs host Thunder Basin, beginning at 7pm. We will have the game live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM plus...
Sheridan HS Football – The Sheridan Broncs made the long road trip to Rock Springs this past Friday, for a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The Broncs got on the board when the Rock Springs punter accidentally kicked the ball into his own team-mate, and Sheridan would recover in the end zone to make it 6-0.
