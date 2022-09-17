ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

The Columbia Veterans Affairs unveils new outpatient clinic in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Orangeburg. The new clinic was revealed after the VA identified that it needed a bigger facility in Orangeburg to treat veterans. The director says the building is...
ORANGEBURG, SC
earnthenecklace.com

Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?

The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) residents in Georgia welcomed Trevor Gibbs during the pandemic and were quickly enthralled by the weather anchor. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Trevor Gibbs announced he is leaving Fox 54 in Augusta in September 2022. WFXG-TV viewers naturally had questions about his departure from the station. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from CSRA. Find out what Trevor Gibbs said about leaving Fox 54.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC

