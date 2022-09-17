Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
abccolumbia.com
The Columbia Veterans Affairs unveils new outpatient clinic in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Orangeburg. The new clinic was revealed after the VA identified that it needed a bigger facility in Orangeburg to treat veterans. The director says the building is...
earnthenecklace.com
Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?
The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) residents in Georgia welcomed Trevor Gibbs during the pandemic and were quickly enthralled by the weather anchor. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Trevor Gibbs announced he is leaving Fox 54 in Augusta in September 2022. WFXG-TV viewers naturally had questions about his departure from the station. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from CSRA. Find out what Trevor Gibbs said about leaving Fox 54.
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Sumter historic home to be auctioned, proceeds to benefit low-income tax clinic
SUMTER, S.C. — Archie Parnell remembers admiring the home on 403 West Calhoun St. for years as he grew up in Sumter. "I saw that house when I was going to school, I mean high school, and I liked it when I was a little kid. That was back in 1968," he recalled.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
63-year-old worker died in department store bathroom, found four days later
A 63-year-old woman died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, her body was found four days later, WLTX reports. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher in SC, Bessie Durham worked at Belk at Columbia Centre as a janitor. Durham’s cleaning cart was outside the restroom. She was last seen on store surveillance […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
WRDW-TV
Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
WIS-TV
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
Columbia residents now required to report lost, stolen guns to police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Columbia will now require its residents to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement. The ordinance passed unanimously in Tuesday’s council meeting and will become law immediately. The law requires that individuals who have either lost or had their legal firearm stolen report it to the Columbia Police […]
Texas man wins $100K on lottery ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky tourist who visited Charleston on the Fourth of July left the Palmetto State a big winner. The Texas man returned to the state his week to cash in the winning Powerball ticket at the South Carolina Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. Much to his surprise, the ticket he thought […]
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
abccolumbia.com
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
Allegations of recordings made by Aiken resident Rhett Riviere began in 2019
The allegations that Rhett Riviere had illegally recorded women staying in his rental properties were first made in 2019. Riviere, 68, a member of a prominent Aiken Winter Colony family, has since been arrested twice and sued four times over the recordings. Riviere's former live-in girlfriend said in Nov. 15,...
