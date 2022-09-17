Read full article on original website
Related
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: One of Two Escapees from Alexander City Facility Recaptured
The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured. Prison officials say Terry Dale Warren was recaptured Monday evening by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. He surrendered without incident. He had escaped Saturday morning. Warren is serving...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
Airplane makes emergency landing on U.S. 280
A small plane made an emergency landing Friday evening on a stretch of highway in Alabama prompting traffic to be closed. Both the Lee County Sheriff’s office and Alabama State Troopers alerted the public to an emergency landing of a small plane on U.S. 280 north of Phenix city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead after minivan collides with semi-truck on Alabama highway
A man was killed Tuesday evening when his minivan struck a semi-truck on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The accident occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, state troopers said. Ricky Cook, 65, of Cataula, Georgia, was killed after his 2007 Chrysler minivan collided with a Kenworth truck driving by...
WTVM
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
65-year-old man killed in crash with commercial truck in Russell County
A crash between a van and a truck in Russell County left a 65-year-old man dead. The wreck happened at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 165, about 11 miles south of Phenix City, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. Ricky Cook, of Georgia, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Town...
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
livability.com
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
WSFA
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
CPD: Suspect in deadly Warm Springs Road crash was driving under the influence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police said a suspect in a deadly crash Monday night was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Dedrick Frazier, age 40, was arrested following the crash on Warm Spring Road on Sept. 19, 2022. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Richard Harvey, who was riding […]
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
Comments / 0