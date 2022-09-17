ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Tallapoosa County, AL
Government
WSFA

Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: One of Two Escapees from Alexander City Facility Recaptured

The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured. Prison officials say Terry Dale Warren was recaptured Monday evening by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. He surrendered without incident. He had escaped Saturday morning. Warren is serving...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
Alabama Now

Airplane makes emergency landing on U.S. 280

A small plane made an emergency landing Friday evening on a stretch of highway in Alabama prompting traffic to be closed. Both the Lee County Sheriff’s office and Alabama State Troopers alerted the public to an emergency landing of a small plane on U.S. 280 north of Phenix city.
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#County Road#Roadwork#Columbus Day#Construction Maintenance
WTVM

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165

ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WRBL News 3

Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash.  On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
OPELIKA, AL
livability.com

Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville

Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
CLANTON, AL
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
LINCOLN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy