Calhoun County, AL – This event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at the Calhoun County Fair Alabama. It is hosted by the Alabama Born and Bred Show Pigs and starts at 1:00 pm. They are looking forward to the annual auction. They have seven breeders that are participating in the sale this year from Calhoun and Randolph counties. The live auction will begin at 1:00 on October 1st in the Calhoun County AgriCenter.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO