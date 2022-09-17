Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery looking to hire city employees with fiscal 2023 budget
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has passed its budget for fiscal year 2023. Amid a labor shortage, the city will be using part of the funds to maintain staff. “Every one of our department heads came before the council looking for money, and the number one problem...
sylacauganews.com
Select Sylacauga residents can qualify for garbage collection fee exemption
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Due to an ordinance passed by the Sylacauga City Council, residents of Sylacauga can qualify for either free or reduced garbage collection fees. Back in April of 2014, the Sylacauga City Council passed Ordinance No. 2156-14. This measure permits certain members of the Sylacauga community to either be exempt from paying garbage collection fees or to receive a reduction in the fees paid.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Kiwanis Club Announces Its Trooper of Year for 2022
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery are recognizing Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as the club’s Trooper of the Year 2022. Gov. Kay Ivey served as the club’s keynote speaker at the award luncheon on Tuesday, with ALEA Secretary...
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Clanton Advertiser
Robinson starts district attorney term early
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall V. Houston. Robinson won the May 24 Republican Primary election and was slated to take office in January of 2023. The 19th Circuit encompasses Elmore, Autauga and Chilton counties.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Escapee from Alexander City Facility Recaptured
The Alabama Department of Corrections says the second of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured. Prison officials say Richard Mordecai was recaptured this morning by Alexander City police. He surrendered without incident. Authorities say he had escaped Saturday morning from the Alexander City...
Alabama Born and Bred Sale
Calhoun County, AL – This event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at the Calhoun County Fair Alabama. It is hosted by the Alabama Born and Bred Show Pigs and starts at 1:00 pm. They are looking forward to the annual auction. They have seven breeders that are participating in the sale this year from Calhoun and Randolph counties. The live auction will begin at 1:00 on October 1st in the Calhoun County AgriCenter.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
Online threat to kill Black people at county fair investigated, police say
Alabama police are investigating an online threat made by someone who said they planned to shoot Black people at a local county fair. The Opelika Police Department reported Tuesday that they were made aware of the threat and immediately began investigating. The threat was made on Facebook and alleged a...
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
Airplane makes emergency landing on U.S. 280
A small plane made an emergency landing Friday evening on a stretch of highway in Alabama prompting traffic to be closed. Both the Lee County Sheriff’s office and Alabama State Troopers alerted the public to an emergency landing of a small plane on U.S. 280 north of Phenix city.
Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair. “Detectives […]
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
