Watch: VT QB Grant Wells on Going from Loving to Hating WVU
Players rarely need any extra incentive to want to beat a rival, but Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells has plenty of reasons to dislike West Virginia that go beyond just now playing for a rival team. Wells talked to WOWK13News that covers both Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia about what...
Mountaineers Counting on Offensive Line for Success Against Virginia Tech
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has taken great pride in building up his offensive line to the high standard it sits at today. In fact, it has been a four-year process for Brown and his staff to get the group to grow and get to his level of expectations.
Asti: Rivalry Game Against Virginia Tech is Must-Win for Neal Brown, WVU
Calling the 2022 edition of the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry a big game for West Virginia is a major understatement at this point. And while the Mountaineers did beat Virginia Tech in Morgantown last year, a loss this season would only further the conversation about the concern about the future of the program under head coach Neal Brown.
Watch: VT HC Brent Pry Talks Matchup with WVU, Rivalry
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry discusses the matchup with West Virginia and what he knows about the rivalry while speaking with the media on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on How Much Freedom He Gives QB JT Daniels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, how he much freedom he gives JT Daniels and how the younger backup quarterbacks looked against Towson on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
Battle for Black Diamond Trophy Announced as Sell Out
When a rival who hasn’t visited in a long time comes to town and the game is being nationally televised on a Thursday night, you better pack the stadium. That’s exactly what’s going to happen when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to meet Virginia Tech with game officially being announced as sold out.
West Virginia set for First Rivalry Game at Virginia Tech in Nearly Two Decades
Though it hasn’t run nearly as long as the Backyard Brawl, the rivalry between West Virginia and Virginia Tech still has a great impact on the players, coaches and fans for both teams. Thursday’s contest in Blacksburg, Virginia, will mark the 54th meeting between the two schools, as the...
Watch: WVU QB JT Daniels on Chemistry with Offense, Strategy in Short Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about how he prepares in a short week and what it has been like playing with Bryce Ford-Wheaton and his other offensive weapons on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new...
WVU Football Reveals Uniform Combination to Defend Black Diamond Trophy
Just like with the Backyard Brawl to start the season, a big rivalry game calls for a new uniform combination for West Virginia football. On Tuesday night, the official WVU football Twitter account released a video to unveil what the Mountaineers will look like on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Talks Takeaways from Towson Game, Virginia Tech Challenges
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his takeaways from the win over Towson and then what kind of challenges a short brings against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Progress, Growing Pains of Defense, Dealing with Virginia Tech
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley details with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, his thoughts about the defense throughout the season and what he expects to encounter against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
5 Key Takeaways from WVU’s Performance in Victory Over Towson
Finding takeaways from 65-7 victory might sound easy, but the context that it was against an FCS opponent is a real thing for West Virginia and doesn’t necessarily answer what this team will be like the rest of the season. Regardless of the fact Towson was the victim of...
EJ Walker Talks West Virginia Visit, Says He’ll be Back
2025 G EJ Walker made his unofficial visit to West Virginia over the weekend. The WVU recruiting priority enjoyed his time in Morgantown and looks to return sometime soon. “I’ll absolutely be back to WVU, I look forward to coming and seeing the guys and the staff in action. WVU has always been on my dream school list, so getting the offer was really cool while on campus,” Walker told WV Sports Now.
WVU Extends Offer to 2026 QB Recruit Jason Preston
Even though Neal Brown has made it known he feels confident in the future of the quarterback position at WVU, that doesn’t mean the program isn’t looking to years beyond the eligibility of those currently on the roster. Class of 2026 prospect Jason Preston announced on Twitter that...
Watch: WVU DL Dante Stills on 2021 Virginia Tech Game, His Own Play This Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, to discuss his game prep, his experience in the Black Diamond Trophy Rivalry last year and how he would evaluate his own play to this point this season. Welcome to the...
Country Roads Webcast: Towson Review, Reaction
On this episode of the #CRW podcast, Jorden reacts to the first win of the season and provides his review of the WVU victory means. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
