Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Krejci: 'Pretty Cool' to Be Back in Boston for First Skate
BOSTON - David Krejci didn't have any trouble finding his way around Warrior Ice Arena, but with so many new faces around since he last roamed the hallways in the spring of 2021, the veteran centerman still had plenty to get used to when he arrived in Brighton on Monday morning.
NHL
Adams signs multiyear contract as Sabres GM
Enters third season at position, praised by owner for 'leadership and vision'. Kevyn Adams signed a multiyear contract Wednesday as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres. Adams enters his third season at the position. He worked in various roles within the organization for more than a decade, last holding the role of vice president of business administration until replacing Jason Botterill as GM on June 16, 2020.
NHL
Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989
Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.
NHL
Red Wings top Maple Leafs, 4-1, in 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament finale
On Monday, the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1, in their NHL Prospect Tournament finale at Centre ICE Arena, finishing the five-day competition with a 2-1 record. Toronto opened the scoring at 4:56 of the first period, but the Red Wings tied the game, 1-1, roughly four minutes later when free-agent invitee Mitchell Martin sprung out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Couturier to miss start of Flyers training camp with upper-body injury
Sean Couturier will miss the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old center didn't play after Dec. 18 last season and had back surgery Feb. 11. Couturier said on Sept. 12 that he was "feeling good" and expected to be a participant when Philadelphia begins training camp Thursday.
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL
Tanev continues to see ghosts in yearly headshot
Kraken forward updates his viral headshot during Media Day. Brandon Tanev is ready for spooky season…again. The Seattle Kraken forward continued the tradition of his viral wide-eyed headshot with an updated version during Media Day on Wednesday. Back in 2021, Tanev's headshot as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins...
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career
Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
NHL
CAMP ROSTER UPDATE - 21.09.22
GM Brad Treliving with updates on Chris Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington. When Christopher Tanev announced he would be undergoing surgery in the off-season, there were questions surrounding when he would be ready to get back on the ice. The blueliner suffered a shoulder injury during the playoffs and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Avalanche Signs MacKinnon to Eight-Year Extension
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year contract extension starting in 2023-24 (runs through 2030-31). He has one year left on his current deal signed on July 8, 2016. The first overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, MacKinnon...
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
Inside Scoop: Delivering Season Tickets with Crosby and Letang
After having to cancel Season Ticket Delivery in 2020, and getting creative with virtual 'House Calls' in 2021, on Monday the Penguins resumed their longstanding team tradition that's now in its 16th year … which means Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have been a part of it from the very beginning.
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
NHL
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL
Accomplished defensemen issue announcements on same morning. The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons,...
NHL
Kuemper ready to embrace next chapter as No. 1 goalie for Capitals
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Darcy Kuemper viewed his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Aug. 5 as the final celebration of the championship he won with the Colorado Avalanche last season. "You try to get everything organized for the day because you want it to...
NHL
Vancouver Canucks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
..All Whistler on-ice sessions open to the public. The Vancouver Canucks announced today their roster and schedule for their 2022 Training Camp, presented by TD, in Whistler, BC from Thursday, September 22nd to Saturday, September 24th. Daily on-ice sessions will take place at the Meadow Park Sports Centre and are open to the public.
Comments / 0