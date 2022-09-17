Mizzou's Luther Burden heads to locker room after opening game with punt return TD

Read full article on original website
Mizzou football at Auburn: 5 things to watch in MU’s first trip to The Plains
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are five things to watch when Missouri (2-1) makes its first trip in program history to Auburn (2-1) in both teams' SEC opener, Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. 1. Time for change along O-line?. What’s happened to the Missouri offensive line? The Tigers have...
Mizzou football travels to Auburn for first time: How to watch
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4. This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012. This will...
Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming
Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell...
Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching roots with Mizzou football's trip to Auburn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching past on two fronts Saturday. His Tigers (2-1) play at Auburn (2-1) for the first time in program history — and Auburn happens to be where Drinkwitz landed his first job in college coaching a dozen years ago.
Mizzou football's 2023 SEC schedule finalized, includes home games vs. LSU, Florida
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team will open Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt in 2023, followed by a visit from Louisiana State. The SEC released the dates for all conference football games on Tuesday. The opponents had been announced previously. The Tigers open with four straight nonconference games,...
Missouri prepares for Auburn sans Finley
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”. According to reports that surfaced earlier in the afternoon, Finley...
MU football target Hills driven to be No. 1 in the nation
The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5. Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include: offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett, and defensive highlights.
SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt
The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular-season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri...
Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon
Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter. Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
