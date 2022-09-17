ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou's Luther Burden heads to locker room after opening game with punt return TD

By Dave Matter St. Louis Post-Dispatch
thecutoffnews.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football travels to Auburn for first time: How to watch

The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4. This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012. This will...
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming

Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
thecutoffnews.com

Missouri prepares for Auburn sans Finley

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”. According to reports that surfaced earlier in the afternoon, Finley...
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

MU football target Hills driven to be No. 1 in the nation

The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5. Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include: offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett, and defensive highlights.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
thecutoffnews.com

SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt

The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular-season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon

Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter. Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
ASHLAND, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy