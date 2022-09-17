See Mizzou's Luther Burden 78-yard punt return touchdown vs. Abilene Christian football

Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Mizzou football travels to Auburn for first time: How to watch
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4. This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012. This will...
Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming
Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell...
Missouri prepares for Auburn sans Finley
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”. According to reports that surfaced earlier in the afternoon, Finley...
Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching roots with Mizzou football's trip to Auburn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching past on two fronts Saturday. His Tigers (2-1) play at Auburn (2-1) for the first time in program history — and Auburn happens to be where Drinkwitz landed his first job in college coaching a dozen years ago.
MU football target Hills driven to be No. 1 in the nation
The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5. Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian...
Mizzou football's 2023 SEC schedule finalized, includes home games vs. LSU, Florida
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team will open Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt in 2023, followed by a visit from Louisiana State. The SEC released the dates for all conference football games on Tuesday. The opponents had been announced previously. The Tigers open with four straight nonconference games,...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include: offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett, and defensive highlights.
SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt
The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular-season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri...
Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon
Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter. Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
