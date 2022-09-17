ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

See Mizzou's Luther Burden 78-yard punt return touchdown vs. Abilene Christian football

By Erik Hall St. Louis Post-Dispatch
thecutoffnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football travels to Auburn for first time: How to watch

The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4. This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012. This will...
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming

Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell...
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Missouri prepares for Auburn sans Finley

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”. According to reports that surfaced earlier in the afternoon, Finley...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Abilene, TX
Football
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
thecutoffnews.com

MU football target Hills driven to be No. 1 in the nation

The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5. Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include: offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett, and defensive highlights.
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt

The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular-season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Patterson
thecutoffnews.com

Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon

Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter. Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou Football#American Football#College Football#Acu#Kansas State
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?

When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
SEDALIA, MO
vandalialeader.com

Future of hospital hangs in the balance

Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
KOMU

Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy