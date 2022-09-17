Read full article on original website
State of the Community Awards: Longtime nurse honored for longevity serving the community
STATE OF THE COMMUNITY AWARDS When: Thursday, Oct. 6; cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Where: Gold Hill Gardens, 2325 Goldhill Road, Newcastle Tickets: https://www.auburnchamber.net/state-of-the-community. Every year, the Auburn community selects nine honorees to highlight for their above-and-beyond service to the...
Placer Supes receive update on efforts to optimize library services
The Placer County Library provided the Board of Supervisors with an update on the Library Services Study during the Sept. 13 meeting. The study examined the library’s current level of service within its nine locations, including the closed Applegate and Penryn libraries, and challenges such as the amount of funding, a gap in circulation compared to other communities and an all-hands-on-deck staffing approach.
Placer County again postpones Loomis cell tower decision
Placer County officials again postponed action last week on a controversial cell tower extension in rural unincorporated Loomis near Penryn. A resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road property to 70 feet, five inches, officials said.
Colfax Council approves ordinance to restrict, prohibit parking on narrow streets
The Colfax City Council approved an ordinance that will restrict or prohibit parking on narrow streets during its Sept. 14 meeting. The discussion was initiated at the June 8 meeting due to complaints the council and city staff received regarding parked vehicles hindering the access of emergency and utility vehicles on narrow roadways. The council approved the introduction of the ordinance during its Aug. 24 meeting.
Middle school students, parent bring up dress code
One parent and four students from Twelve Bridges Middle School spoke during public comment about the dress code at the Western Placer Unified School District Board Meeting Tuesday night. “Girls shouldn’t have the fear of being written up for something they want to wear,” student Olivia Higden said.
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Emanuel "Mike" Camilleri, 84, a San Francisco native and a Loomis resident. He was an Army World War II veteran and a Navy Korean War veteran. He worked in the flooring business for more than 40 years. A memorial service is planned...
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
Auburn Rotary to host annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday
The Auburn Rotary Club is preparing to host its annual Community BBQ fundraiser Saturday at Recreation Park. The party is the club’s biggest fundraiser, and event organizer Nancy Bender said the club hopes to raise $60,000 this year. Proceeds help support the community through programs such as scholarships, Acres of Hope, Scouts, Stand Up Placer, Boys & Girls Club, Youth Leadership and youth sports.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Burglary in evacuation area, objects thrown at vehicle
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 6. Corey Joseph Janic, 34, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
Placer cross country runners set personal records at Woodbridge Invitational in SoCal
Placer High School’s cross country squad went south for the weekend to compete in the Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine. More than 12,000 runners from across the country competed in the 41st running of the prestigious event. Every runner on the girls team that competed set a personal record on...
Don Lawrence McCulloch 10/30/1938 - 8/18/2022
Don Lawrence McCulloch was born on October 30, 1938 in Denver, Colorado to John C. and Laura M. McCulloch. After a brave battle with lung cancer, Don entered into rest on August 18, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Music filled Don’s childhood as he began his classical training at Wells Music...
Dorothy S. Fujii 10/10/1921 – 5/18/2022
Dorothy S. Fujii, who lived in Auburn for nearly all of the past century, peacefully died at home May 18 surrounded by her family following a short illness. She died with gratitude in her heart for the many gifts of life and will long be remembered for her beauty, sunny disposition and boundless energy.
Laura Nicole Larson McBride
Laura Nicole McBride passed away on August 25th, 2022 while in the arms of her husband and mother. She is the loving daughter of Maureen and Steve Larson, mother of Jordan Tucker, Jake Tucker, Deagan Tucker, sister of Dave Larson (Dori), and wife of the greatest love of her life, Bobby McBride.
Register, license, tax
I was wandering through one of those local community chat things online wherein there was a post from a bike rider noting, somewhat ironically, that drivers in his neighborhood often run stop signs, causing him some distress. As you nine loyal readers can imagine, there were about 76 comments following...
Our Town: JT Willis now the backup quarterback at Lewis and Clark College
Lincoln High Zebras 2021 football alumnus JT Willis is now a Pioneer playing at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon and has gone from leading the Zebras for two seasons to serving as the main backup quarterback for the Pioneers. Willis is in his second year with the team...
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Del Oro's Pinnick has coming-out party in homecoming win
Del Oro High School junior Caden Pinnick had a homecoming to remember Friday night, passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 thumping of Menlo-Atherton. Pinnick also had the ground game working, rushing for 46 and a score. Pinnick began the season splitting reps with Jake Hamilton but...
Our Town: Nick Ochoa leads Rhinos defense while playing with a heavy heart
Nick Ochoa is a junior lineman for the Twelve Bridges High School football team. He has had a solid season thus far for the Raging Rhinos. The fourth-leading tackler with 20 total tackles is currently leading in sacks with three while also causing a fumble. While those stats might not...
FLC volleyball team splits two matches
The Folsom Lake Classic Tournament No. 2 opened with West Valley (state ranked #21) taking on host Folsom Lake (state-ranked #17) on Friday afternoon. The closely-matched teams played a seesaw match, alternating set wins with the Falcons eventually coming out on top, 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-13). How close was this match? The total score of the five sets combined was 101-100 in favor of FLC. Both teams had stretches where they looked unbeatable and both had moments where they lacked confidence.
