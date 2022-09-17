The Placer County Library provided the Board of Supervisors with an update on the Library Services Study during the Sept. 13 meeting. The study examined the library’s current level of service within its nine locations, including the closed Applegate and Penryn libraries, and challenges such as the amount of funding, a gap in circulation compared to other communities and an all-hands-on-deck staffing approach.

