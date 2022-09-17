ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Get Out and Enjoy, San Diego County Temps to Stay Below Normal

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vSbz_0hzgKNTG00
Photo by Chris Stone

An upper level trough was expected to strengthen over Southern California through the middle of next week, keeping temperatures below normal, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Night and morning low clouds should prevail near the coast with a mostly clear sky inland, forecasters said. The trough was predicted to lift out late next week, resulting in warming conditions.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the valleys were expected to be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid-50s. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the upper 70s with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the upper 90s with lows in the upper 60s.

Rainfall looks to remain off to the northwest of San Diego County, so dry weather was expected to prevail through the end of next week.

Gusty west winds should prevail below mountain passes, though not strong.

The warming late in the week looks to be only modest, so a tranquil weather pattern should last through next weekend.

Periods of breezy northwest winds around 20 knots were possible over the coastal waters at times next week, most likely Tuesday and Wednesday during the afternoons and evenings.

–City News Service

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Waters#Trough#Get Out#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy