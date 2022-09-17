ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, MO

KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
#Drug Overdose#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fentanyl#Opioids#Icu
KCTV 5

Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses

Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud.
OAK GROVE, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Overdose deaths growing problem in Buchanan County

The opioid problem is continuing to grow in Buchanan County with the number of accidental overdose deaths continuing to rise. St. Joseph Health Department Health Educator Stephanie Malita says this year the number of accidental overdose deaths is 26. "In comparison, accidental overdose deaths last year topped out at 29,...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.  “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kq2.com

Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO

