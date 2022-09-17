Read full article on original website
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic DistrictCJ CoombsHarrisonville, MO
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Police investigate Independence student with unloaded gun at middle school
According to the Osage Trail Middle School principal, administrators and the SRO responded after a student brought a gun to campus.
Oak Grove parents worried after high school students overdose on fentanyl
Last week, three students at Oak Grove High School overdosed on fentanyl, and now, they’re in medical care.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street...
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
KCTV 5
Yet another Oak Grove mother speaks about her son’s fentanyl overdose
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re continuing a conversation surrounding several recent fentanyl overdoses in Oak Grove. Today, KCTV5 talked to another family that almost lost their child to an overdose last week. It was all captured on their Ring doorbell. A notification popped up on Crystal Cramer’s phone...
Subject Check At Happy Acres Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Sunday, Pettis County Sgt. Apel was dispatched to the well-being check on an individual reported to be passed out at Happy Acres, 22527 Hwy 6. A short time later his vehicle was reported to be traveling south on 65 and was ultimately stopped near 65 and Eagleview Drive. Contact...
1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in southeast Kansas City
One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in southwest Kansas City, Missouri, late Wednesday morning.
Kansas City investigating if large event violated plea agreement at Westside home
A neighbor’s video from Friday night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of a Kansas City home on Jefferson Street.
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
5 in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Blue Springs, Missouri
The Blue Springs Police Department has provided an update after a shooting Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
Overdose deaths growing problem in Buchanan County
The opioid problem is continuing to grow in Buchanan County with the number of accidental overdose deaths continuing to rise. St. Joseph Health Department Health Educator Stephanie Malita says this year the number of accidental overdose deaths is 26. "In comparison, accidental overdose deaths last year topped out at 29,...
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
KMBC.com
Investigators: School bus driver was momentarily distracted before bus overturned in Clay County
PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — Officials in Clay County, Missouri, say a school bus driver has been ticketed after her bus was involved in a rollover crash with students on board last week. The Clay County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit has finished its investigation into the Sept. 12 bus...
Woman dies following shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the city's 118th homicide after a woman died from her injuries following a shooting Tuesday night.
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages. “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
FBI searching for suspect who robbed Kansas City bank
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is looking for a suspect who robbed a Bank of America in Kansas City at 31st and Main on Wednesday morning. According to police at about 11 a.m., the man indicated he had a weapon, but did not show one. He then fled southwest on foot with an undisclosed […]
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
