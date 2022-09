EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 21, 2022) – Mount St. Mary's promoted two members of its administrative staff to supervisory roles in recent weeks. Natalia Hinton becomes the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance and Inclusive Excellence, while Travis Scott now serves as the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach. In addition, David Haag joins the staff with the appointment of new position of Coordinator of Live Productions, and Roger An comes on as a coach with track & field.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO