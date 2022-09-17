JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People don’t go around talking about how much they make. But this is a day when advocates say women...black women, in particular, should. “We know in Mississippi, black women are making 56 cents to the dollar,” said Cassandra Welchlin, Executive Director of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. “Nationally, black women are making 58 cents to the dollar. Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is the day that we bring awareness to how far into the new year, a black woman has to work to make the same wages that a white male, the non-Hispanic male made last year.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO