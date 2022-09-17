Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves announces conclusion of Mobile Enforcement Team deployment on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference to announce the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) deployment that took place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The initiative, originally announced on May 11, was put into place in order crack down on violent crimes,...
WTOK-TV
State retiree association hosts candidate forum
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 50 days until election day, the Alabama Retired State Employees Association and the Alabama Public Employees Advocacy League held a forum for candidates in statewide races. “I ran elections as chief elections official in Pike County. And so, I know what it’s like...
WTOK-TV
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People don’t go around talking about how much they make. But this is a day when advocates say women...black women, in particular, should. “We know in Mississippi, black women are making 56 cents to the dollar,” said Cassandra Welchlin, Executive Director of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. “Nationally, black women are making 58 cents to the dollar. Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is the day that we bring awareness to how far into the new year, a black woman has to work to make the same wages that a white male, the non-Hispanic male made last year.”
WTOK-TV
Voter registration efforts happen across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which is meant to encourage people to register to vote. Different state agencies and grassroots organizations work in conjunction to encourage people to do so in time for November’s midterm elections. “It’s national voter registration day people,” said Anneshia...
WTOK-TV
FBI partners with HBCUs in MS to help students with career opportunities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office is on a mission to help bring diversity to the agency. With support from top leaders in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the hope is to recruit more students from HBCUs across Mississippi. We learned more in an exclusive interview about the plan to fill positions and expose more students to the work of the FBI across the nation.
WTOK-TV
Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From a small town in Mississippi to a national stage, Hailey White is on her way to competing for the title of Miss USA. “You can do it all,” said White. “You can be it all - wedding planner, horse trainer, pageant girl. You can do whatever you set your mind to, and as cliché as it sounds, it’s true.”
WTOK-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
