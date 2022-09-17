Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Triage costs small compared to overall water plant needs, officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nearly $200,000 in “triage” the state has done to stabilize the city of Jackson’s main water treatment facility doesn’t come close to addressing all of the plant’s needs, according to city and state leaders. Between August 29 and September 15,...
WTOK-TV
Class action suit filed against city of Jackson, others, for ‘ruination of the public water system’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is facing yet another legal challenge over its water system, with attorneys filing a class action suit in federal court. On Monday, attorneys announced they filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. It targets current and former mayors,...
WTOK-TV
MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and...
WTOK-TV
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a girl under the age of 18 for a social media threat. Paul Holley, RCSO spokesperson, says the teenager threatened a shooting at the high school, where she attends. The threat was made online on Instagram, Holley said.
WTOK-TV
FBI partners with HBCUs in MS to help students with career opportunities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office is on a mission to help bring diversity to the agency. With support from top leaders in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the hope is to recruit more students from HBCUs across Mississippi. We learned more in an exclusive interview about the plan to fill positions and expose more students to the work of the FBI across the nation.
WTOK-TV
Lady Generals’ softball wins 4th straight district title
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy softball won the 2022 district championship on Tuesday. The Lady Generals beat Calhoun Academy to officially be named districts champs. This makes it four straight years the Lady Generals have won district and Head Coach Kelly Alderman is proud of his team, but knows that there is more work to do.
WTOK-TV
JSU to improve game day fan experience after heat-related issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Department of Athletics has taken steps on Wednesday to improve the fan experience at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. After many fans suffered heat-related illnesses during the JSU versus Grambling football game last Saturday, the athletics department has taken steps to ensure...
WTOK-TV
NBA champion Mo Williams, JSU basketball to replicate success of football program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s football program rose to national attention following the hiring of now-head coach, Deion Sanders. Now, the university will look to mirror the positive effects of the on-and-off field success and attention through the hiring of NBA champion and Jackson native, Mo Williams as their new head coach of JSU Tiger Basketball.
