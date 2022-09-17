“We’ll see another quarterback in Miami”: Ryan Fitzpatrick and Sean Payton are grim about Tua Tagovailoa’s future as a starter

Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills
In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Odell Beckham Jr sparks fresh rumors with latest QB meeting
Odell Beckham Jr has yet to find a new team as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. There have been plenty of rumors about where he might sign, and the star wide receiver sparked a fresh one on Sunday with one of his on-field interactions.
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injury, lineup change, Tua, more in Monday press conference
In the afterglow of an historic comeback win at Baltimore, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed several issues in his press briefing late Monday afternoon:
Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics
Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.
First look: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins odds and lines
The Buffalo Bills (2-0) and the Miami Dolphins (2-0) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3
With Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season set to wrap up tonight with a doubleheader on “Monday Night Football”, we’re already looking ahead to the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups going into Week 3. After a lengthy list for Week 2, we’re trimmed things down...
Dolphins make another leap in Touchdown Wire's Week 3 power rankings
After their Sunday afternoon come-from-behind defeat of the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins have kept pace in the AFC East and are really feeling the love from members of the national media. Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after having the Dolphins at No....
Kyle Brandt makes bold New York Giants statement after bringing out their upcoming schedule on Good Morning Football
KYLE BRANDT dared to dream about New York Giants after their second straight win. The Good Morning Football host was in confident mood after the Giants beat Carolina Panthers on Sunday. New York followed up their win over Tennessee Titans to go to 2-0 this season. Giants fans are starting...
Josh McDaniels Blames Himself for Disappointing Home Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were out coached and out played in the second-half of the game, and are now 0-2 for the season.
