Collins, MS

ourmshome.com

The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend

One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
BEAUMONT, MS
Collins, MS
WTOK-TV

Waynesboro gearing up for 3rd annual ‘Fellowship at the Fields’

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The third annual Fellowship at the Fields is returning to Waynesboro Saturday. This year, the event will feature Mississippi native Todd Tilghman, Ryan Ellis and Cochran and Co. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a concert to start at 5:00 p.m. at the Fields...
WAYNESBORO, MS
BlackAmericaWeb

Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital

But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
WLBT

Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
JACKSON, MS
visitbrookhavenms.com

47th Annual Ole Brook Festival

The 47th Annual Ole Brook Festival, held in downtown Brookhaven, will be September 30 & October 1. This is our biggest event of the year and will be fun for the whole family! The festival will include a car show, 5k, kid zone with awesome inflatables, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, promo vendors and food vendors. You don’t want to miss this annual event!
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
cityofpearl.com

Eldorado Rd. Closure Alert

Eldorado Rd. between Ludlow Rd. and Hollow Lane will be closing Friday, Sept. 23 as contractors connect the new East Metro Parkway. If you live north of Ludlow Rd. you can access Eldorado by taking Airlane from Old Brandon Rd. If you live south of Hollow Ln. you can still...
PEARL, MS
WTOK-TV

Active shooter drill aims to improve school safety in Clarke Co.

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-agency training exercise today in Clarke County aims to make sure everyone works together in the event of an active shooter situation. “God forbid we have any type of situation like that, but we would like to be somewhat prepared,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
