Mississippi couple turns CBD experience into one-of-a-kind coffee shop
A Mississippi couple’s experience with the benefits of CBD has led to the opening of a newly opened shop that offers everything from natural herb and CBD infusions to a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Rabbit Hole Brew at 908 Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven is newly opened and already...
ourmshome.com
The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend
One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
WLBT
Hemphill Construction chosen as project manager for O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence-based contractor has been brought on to manage the state’s continued response at the city’s main water treatment plant. Hemphill Construction was awarded a more than $1 million contract to “facilitate the response at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.”. The contract...
WTOK-TV
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
WTOK-TV
Waynesboro gearing up for 3rd annual ‘Fellowship at the Fields’
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The third annual Fellowship at the Fields is returning to Waynesboro Saturday. This year, the event will feature Mississippi native Todd Tilghman, Ryan Ellis and Cochran and Co. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a concert to start at 5:00 p.m. at the Fields...
Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital
But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
WLBT
Customers accuse Richland gun shop owner of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers of 144 Tactical, a gun shop in Richland, are accusing the owner of damaging their guns — and in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. “They don’t need to just be touching anybody’s guns, or they don’t know...
visitbrookhavenms.com
47th Annual Ole Brook Festival
The 47th Annual Ole Brook Festival, held in downtown Brookhaven, will be September 30 & October 1. This is our biggest event of the year and will be fun for the whole family! The festival will include a car show, 5k, kid zone with awesome inflatables, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, promo vendors and food vendors. You don’t want to miss this annual event!
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
cityofpearl.com
Eldorado Rd. Closure Alert
Eldorado Rd. between Ludlow Rd. and Hollow Lane will be closing Friday, Sept. 23 as contractors connect the new East Metro Parkway. If you live north of Ludlow Rd. you can access Eldorado by taking Airlane from Old Brandon Rd. If you live south of Hollow Ln. you can still...
Merit Health Central is moving many services from Jackson to the suburbs. Employees wonder what’s next
Merit Health Central is struggling: services and units are closing or being moved, and current and former employees say the hospital is unable to maintain safe staffing levels. The private hospital, one of nine Merit Health facilities in the state, has already moved or is planning to move its cardiovascular services, neonatal intensive care unit […]
WTOK-TV
Active shooter drill aims to improve school safety in Clarke Co.
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-agency training exercise today in Clarke County aims to make sure everyone works together in the event of an active shooter situation. “God forbid we have any type of situation like that, but we would like to be somewhat prepared,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said.
Eight students injured in afternoon school bus wreck on Mississippi highway
Eight students were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after the bus they were riding in collided with a vehicle on the highway. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck involving a school bus on Highway 45 in Wayne County. According to MHP reports, the wreck occurred...
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Mississippi teen found shot to death in his bed, officials report
Mississippi police are investigating after a grandmother found her 17-year-old grandson lying dead in his bed. The teen was shot and killed when was struck by a bullet that was fired into the house from the outside. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was found dead in his bedroom on Myer Avenue in...
WTOK-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
