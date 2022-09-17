ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Page Six

Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
The List

Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner

Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
Elle

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer

The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
SheKnows

King Charles III Made a Major Prince Harry Wardrobe Change for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but Prince Harry is allowed to proudly wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday. This major decision was made by King Charles III, which is quite the about-face from the Duke of Sussex being required to wear a suit at the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s current resting place earlier this week.
