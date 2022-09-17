Read full article on original website
Frail Queen Elizabeth Was 'Paralyzed By Pain' But Put On 'A Brave Face' Before Leaving Legacy To Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth was "paralyzed by pain" at times before her death at 96, but she put on a "brave face" to serve as monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longest-reigning British ruler died on Thursday, hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she was under medical supervision by the determination of her doctors.
Prince Harry and Meghan will get ring-of-steel security for UK appearance but no official cops amid protection row
PRINCE Harry and Meghan will be given a ring-of-steel security operation for a charity appearance in the UK tomorrow amid a row over their protection. But it last night became clear that police in Manchester will not be providing officers, with the couple’s own security team and the event organisers expected to protect them.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
There’s 1 Employee Queen Elizabeth II Promised Could Continue to Live at Windsor After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death there's uncertainty for many members of her staff, but that's not the case for an aide who worked alongside the monarch for decades.
Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms
You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
The first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify series, "Archetypes," aired on Tuesday, featuring an interview with Serena Williams.
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend. Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped...
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Prince William confronted about ‘forgetting’ Prince Harry’s birthday during Queen memorial meet and greet
Prince William was confronted about “forgetting” his brother Prince Harry’s birthday while greeting well-wishers who’d gathered to pay their condolences to Queen Elizabeth II. On Thursday, William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived at Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes that were left for the...
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer
The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Left Out of a Royal Family Tradition at the Queen’s Funeral
While the rest of the men in the royal family will proudly wear their military uniforms to Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral and vigil on September 19, Prince Harry will not be allowed to do the same, despite his status as a war veteran with active service experience in Afghanistan and a decade spent in the British army.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Body Language Expert Said King Charles Showed ‘Regret’ When He Mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Address After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
A body language expert analyzed King Charles III's mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the address he delivered after Queen Elizabeth's death.
King Charles III Made a Major Prince Harry Wardrobe Change for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil
It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but Prince Harry is allowed to proudly wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday. This major decision was made by King Charles III, which is quite the about-face from the Duke of Sussex being required to wear a suit at the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s current resting place earlier this week.
