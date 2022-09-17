Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Which Depression Therapies Made the Updated US Guideline for Treating MDD?
Newer therapies, such as ketamine or esketamine, or the broader use of bright light therapy, made an updated clinical practice guideline for treating major depressive disorder (MDD), but psilocybin and cannabis did not. An updated clinical practice guideline (CPG) from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department...
ajmc.com
Teleophthalmology Reduces Rates of Vision Loss, Improves Access to Care
Teleophthalmology not only improves access to care and lowers the cost of care, but it can reduce rates of vision loss for patients with type 2 diabetes, said Parisa Emami-Naeni, MD, MPH, assistant professor of ophthalmology at University of California, Davis, and vitreoretinal surgeon and uveitis specialist at UC Davis Eye Center.
ajmc.com
Balancing Hopes for a Cure for SMA, DMD With Realistic Expectations
A new study looks at the balancing act physicians and families must carry out when managing expectations at a time of great scientific advancement in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Advances in therapy for neuromuscular diseases have put within sight what once seemed an impossibility: curative...
ajmc.com
Stakeholders Address Innovative Strategies Driving Cancer Outcomes in New Jersey
Key stakeholders involved in the delivery of cancer care in New Jersey discuss strategies driving innovation in oncology and remaining challenges impeding their integration at the 70th Annual Roy A. Bowers Pharmaceutical Conference. In recognizing the value-based aspects that drive patient outcomes within oncology, effective cancer care has been redefined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Public Health Emergency in Puerto Rico; Depression Rates and Anxiety Screening; Cancer Death Rates Decrease
HHS declared a public health emergency in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona; nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffered from depression in 2020, and a task force recommended doctors screen all adults aged younger than 65 for anxiety; advances in cancer research have led to reduced cancer death rates. Public...
ajmc.com
Phase 3 Trial Backs First-line Use of Cemiplimab With Chemotherapy in aNSCLC
With these new findings coming from the EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial, the anti-programmed cell death-1 inhibitor cemiplimab is now just the second of its kind to show efficacy in these patients as both monotherapy and as a combination regimen, regardless of histology. Findings from a phase 3 trial of patients with...
ajmc.com
Use of Anticoagulants Has Increased for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation, CKD
A recent study found that patients with chronic kidney disease and atrial fibrillation are increasingly using direct oral anticoagulants. A study published in Open Heart found that use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) had increased in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and all stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) except for severe and end-stage CKD. Patients with AF were also found to have a gradual decline in renal function.
ajmc.com
Contributor: The Future of Prior Authorization Under the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act
Streamlining the prior authorization process can improve care accuracy and patient access to care, writes Siva Namasivayam, CEO of Cohere Health. The process of securing advance approval from a health plan for a test, medication, or surgical procedure is often problematic for physicians and their patients. Prior authorization (PA) is still a largely manual process, which requires providers to fax forms and clinical notes to multiple health plans, each with its own authorization processes and coverage policies.
Comments / 0