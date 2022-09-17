“It was a cruel regime,” Agnieszka Radwanska opens up about the differences and the fear of getting beaten by her father

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his tennis career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday night.The 41-year-old, who announced his retirement from the sport last week following a record-breaking career, said he is still having to manage the “limitations” on his body.The Swiss has undergone several knee surgeries in recent years, and has not played competitively since he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2021.As it stands, that will be Federer’s final singles match of his career, but the 20-time grand slam champion has confirmed he will take...

TENNIS ・ 22 HOURS AGO