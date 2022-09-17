Read full article on original website
Related
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
King Charles Is Going To His Home Without Camilla For A Heartbreaking Reason
Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
RELATED PEOPLE
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
Jill And Joe Biden Were Seated In An Unexpected Place During The Queen's Funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew across the Atlantic to join world leaders in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Both President Biden and Jill Biden attended the Queen's funeral, making them two of the 2,000 guests in attendance, according to CNN. The Americans found themselves seated in a surprising spot during the queen's funeral.
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
The Invite List To The Queen's Funeral Includes An Unexpected Hollywood Actor
Amongst the many famous faces who will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday is the actor Sandra Oh. In an announcement posted to the Canada website, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, would be attending the funeral, along with several other delegates from Canada.
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
Why Joe Biden Might Be Getting Special Treatment At The Queen's Funeral
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022, will look like a who's who of world dignitaries. In addition to the leaders of British Commonwealth nations such as Canada and Australia, other notable mourners will include the presidents of France, Germany, and Italy, the monarchs of Spain, Monaco, Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands, and Emperor Naruhito of Japan (per People). As is proper, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be traveling to London to pay their respects to a monarch who was always a great friend to America. Jill Biden recently shared one of her fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth with NBC's "Today," recalling that the queen openly shared her thoughts about her beloved Prince Philip, who had died just a few months earlier.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
Comments / 1