Alabama father arrested following 6-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
Alabama jailor arrested after confessing to stealing $20
26-year-old Austin Blake Spires of Florence was at the center of the investigation after $20 was reported missing after an inmate was booked into the jail.
1 killed, 1 injured in Muscle Shoals motorcycle wreck
A woman was killed and a man injured in a Muscle Shoals motorcycle wreck Friday night, according to Muscle Shoals Police Department.
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
Two arrested with large amount of fentanyl in Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Agents found a large amount of fentanyl powder and purple fentanyl while conducting a search warrant on Thursday. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says more than 125 grams of fentanyl was located at a home in the 400 block of Kirkman St. Packaging commonly used...
Woman arrested after 9-year-old boy was attacked by dogs in north Alabama
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping. The Prentiss County charged 18-year-old Dallas Blake Fischeal and 45 Terry Lee Dykes with Kidnapping from an incident 5th. Boonville Police charged Fischeal with statutory rape from that same incident. Investigators...
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
