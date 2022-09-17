ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

wtva.com

Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WLBT

Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
WAAY-TV

Two arrested with large amount of fentanyl in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Agents found a large amount of fentanyl powder and purple fentanyl while conducting a search warrant on Thursday. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says more than 125 grams of fentanyl was located at a home in the 400 block of Kirkman St. Packaging commonly used...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
