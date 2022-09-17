Read full article on original website
Related
13newsnow.com
Florida Gov. DeSantis under investigation for claims that he flew immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
He claims to be responsible for getting the Venezuelan migrants up to Massachusetts. A sheriff said he believes laws were broken in the process.
13newsnow.com
Dominion customers will pay an average of $15 more after Virginia regulators approve rate increase
NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy customers in Virginia will pay an average of nearly $15 more on electricity bills after Virginia regulators approved a fuel rate increase Friday. The increased rate — which covers fuel used to generate electricity and costs associated with power purchased by Dominion — was...
Comments / 0