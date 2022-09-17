Read full article on original website
RH: Floyd Played On Three NCAA Teams As A Shocker
MaryAshton Floyd played four seasons of volleyball at Wichita State and contributed to some of the most successful teams of that era from 2012-15. Often, she did her thing on the court. Off the court, she served an equally important role as a helpful teammate and role model. That instinct remains in her post-college life, both as a counselor and youth coach. After Wichita State, she earned a master's degree in counseling from Liberty University and works as a licensed professional counselor.
Shockers Golfers Finish 8th at Ram Masters
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Blake Lorenz and Michael Winslow each snagged a top-25 finish as the Wichita State men's golf team opened their season with an 8th-place finish at the Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins Country Club. It was an up-and-down trip for the Shockers, who shook off...
Litzau Claims Weekly Honor Roll Spot
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State junior setter Kayce Litzau was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll on Monday. Litzau dished out 97 total assists in Wichita State's two matches at the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational, racking up 49 in a four-set win over Dayton and 48 in a five-set defeat at Wright State. All told, the native of Greendale, Wisconsin averaged 10.8 assists per set for the weekend, raising her season average to 9.88 (68th nationally). Litzau now has 415 helpers on the season, 58th most in the country.
RH: "We Can All See Ourselves in Sydney"
Reporters who need to explain the changing world of college athletics often use Kristi Dosh as a guide. If the topic is name, image and likeness, Dosh knows the subject and knows how to help reporters put a face on the story. She sends them to Wichita State shortstop Sydney...
