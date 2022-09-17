MaryAshton Floyd played four seasons of volleyball at Wichita State and contributed to some of the most successful teams of that era from 2012-15. Often, she did her thing on the court. Off the court, she served an equally important role as a helpful teammate and role model. That instinct remains in her post-college life, both as a counselor and youth coach. After Wichita State, she earned a master's degree in counseling from Liberty University and works as a licensed professional counselor.

