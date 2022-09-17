ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Mark Stoops comments on Kentucky's slow first half vs Youngstown State

By Barkley Truax
 4 days ago
Michael Hickey | Getty Images

A turnover-riddled first half for No. 9 Kentucky didn’t stop them from taking a 21-0 lead over FCS opponent Youngstown State in Lexington Saturday afternoon. Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops wasn’t particularly pleased with his squad’s performance in the first half and identified what needs to improve before UK comes out after the break.

“The ball is on the ground too much,” Stoops said at halftime. “That’s the big thing. We talked about ball security. We’re kind of sloppy with the football. We’re moving [the ball], but not super clean, so I’m not real pleased.”

On the defensive end, however, the ‘Cats have only allowed Youngstown State to accrue one first down through the game’s first 30 minutes. They’ve only let the Penguins past midfield once as well, and that was only the case because of a UK fumble.

“That side has been playing all day,” Stoops said. “They’re playing hard, playing good. We make them work for their yards.”

Star quarterback Will Levis the first half completing 14 of his 17 passes for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His new favorite target this season, true freshman Dane Key, continues to be more impressive as the season progresses. His five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown lead the team at the break.

Also noteworthy or Kentucky, star edge rusher JJ Weaver will likely not return after being named doubtful after his injury. Weaver headed to the locker room in the first quarter after he landed on his arm as he fell to the ground where his arm seemingly bent inward – almost in half – in the first quarter and was helped to the locker room afterward.

Catch the remainder of Kentucky’s battle against the Penguins live on the SEC Network.

Comments / 0

