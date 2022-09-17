Projected Printable Penn State depth chart for the Nittany Lions' trip to Auburn

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) calls out the play during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Penn State Nittany Lions on September 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State football no longer provides an official depth chart on a weekly basis, so Blue White Illustrated has taken up the task of projecting one for every game. The Nittany Lions are under zero travel restrictions going away this weekend for a non-conference matchup. Typically, Penn State and its conference mates are limited to traveling 74 players for its road trips.

While the numbers on the sideline may be larger on Saturday at Auburn, rotations are likely to tighten up on a big game on the road. Here’s a downloadable version of the depth chart that we published earlier this week.