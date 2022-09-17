Lane Kiffin provides his own rat poison while complimenting Ole Miss defensive play

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin provided his own rat poison while complimenting the play of the Ole Miss defense thus far in 2022.

During his press conference following the Rebels starting 2-0, Kiffin hilariously referenced Nick Saban’s famous “rat poison” phrase while responding to a stat that’ll make Ole Miss faithful smile.

“I thought they played really well again,” Kiffin stated. “Our guys play really physical and aggressive and downhill. You know, we haven’t really been tested, but our stat man here with the rat poison says we’re the longest defense in the country with less than 21 points given up in like seven straight games or something.

“So I don’t really like telling them that, but there you go.”

Nevertheless, the Ole Miss defense has been fantastic over their last couple of contests, and they’ll be looking to stay on fire against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Rebels have a lot of potential this season, and will be hoping the Yellow Jackets don’t spoil it.

Lane Kiffin provides health update on QB Luke Altmyer, discusses his quarterback plan Saturday

From the jump, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he the quarterback battle to wrap up early so the team can move forward with a starter. Flash forward to Week 3 of the regular season and Kiffin still finds himself without one.

Neither Jaxson Dart nor Luke Altmyer has been able to rise above one another, although Dart has most of the passing attempts this season. Part of the reason might be due to Atlmyer’s health — as the sophomore quarterback dealt with a problem throughout all of camp.

Kiffin gave an update on Altmyer, saying “he’s fine” heading into the Georgia Tech matchup. He also reaffirmed the competition between the two quarterbacks is wide open.

“I think he’s fine,” Kiffin said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “He understands competition and still wide open. So, I’ve seen both guys playing.”

The same was said during fall camp but Kiffin wants this competition to be over. But the Ole Miss head coach says he still needs more information as says the youth of both Altmyer and Dart have played a factor.

“I think it would be better to,” said Kiffin. “I’ve always thought that but at the same time, you got to make the right decision. With both guys being so young and the battle being close, need more information.”

In two games, Dart has thrown for 336 yards on 42 attempts, while Altmyer has 103 yards on 16 throws. The former USC man leads the way with three touchdowns while both have an interception this season. As for how long the battle will last, only Kiffin knows the answer. Maybe the Georgia Tech game can provide that answer before SEC play begins.