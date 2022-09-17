At the Half: Kentucky Leads Youngstown State 21-0

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It took Mark Stoops’ Kentucky football team a little while to wake up, but the Wildcats are cooking with gas entering intermission against Youngstown State. Kentucky has a 21-0 lead over the Penguins, who will receive the ball first to start the second half.

The UK offense struggled to continue momentum on the ground and Will Levis took three early sacks. Defense and special teams gave Kentucky a leg up, blocking a punt and preventing the Penguins from getting a first down until there were five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Kentucky appeared to force a pair of turnovers near the end of the half, but there wasn’t enough evidence on replay to overturn the calls on the field.

Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson brought their A-game. Robinson was running, receiving, returning and blocking, while Key made big plays, catching five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Chris Lewis caught his first career touchdown with 20 seconds left on the clock to cap off a two-minute drill.

Aside from a red zone interception, Levis was outstanding. He completed 14-of-17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

J.J. Weaver suffered a left arm injury in the first half. His arm was in a sling just before half, apparently out for the rest of the game.

Stats at the Half