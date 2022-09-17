Live Updates: No. 22 Penn State beats Auburn 41-12

Auburn football will wear orange face masks and orange cleats for the game against Penn State on September 17, 2022.

AUBURN – The Auburn football team hosts No. 22 Penn State in week three in a monster non-conference showdown before SEC play begins.

We’ll take you from pregame all the way until the clock strikes quadruple zeroes in what will be another important game for the Tigers with new coordinators, rotating quarterbacks, and program looking for positive momentum entering the SEC schedule.

Auburn – Penn State 4th quarter updates

6:05 p.m.: Auburn turns it over on downs.

5:57 p.m.: Auburn punts the ball out of its own end zone. Penn State will take over and presumably run the clock out.

5:48 p.m.: Penn State breaks off yet another big run and are inside the Auburn 10 yard line. Penn State finishes with a field goal. Penn State 41 Auburn 12

5:41 p.m.: Auburn will send out Oscar Chapman to punt after a 3-and-out.

5:35 p.m.: Auburn allows a 3rd down conversion.. On the very next play, Singleton breaks a big run for a touchdown. Penn State 38 Auburn 12

5:25 p.m.: Ashford throws a swing pass to Jarquez Hunter who the hurdles a defender into the end zone. Penn State 32 Auburn 12

Auburn – Penn State 3rd quarter updates

5:18 p.m.: Ashford scrambles and makes a big play. He then completed a pass to Johnson after taking a big hit.

5:14 p.m.: Penn State punches it in for another touchdown. Penn State 31 Auburn 6

5:11 p.m.: After a few first downs, Penn State us back inside the Auburn 15 yard line.

5:07 p.m. Ashford throws an interception. Penn State takes over, once again, around the 35 yard line.

5:04 p.m.: Ashford rockets two passes in a row. Auburn is inside the 15 yard line.

4:57 p.m.: A change of pace with Robby Ashford at QB has provided two first downs on the drive.

4:52 p.m.: Auburn holds on 4th down with a DJ James pass break up. Penn State makes the field goal. Penn State 24 Auburn 6

4:50 p.m.: Finley is stripped as he attempts to escape pressure. Penn State will take over in Auburn territory.

4:46 p.m.: Finley throws a pass to Shedrick Jackson, the call is holding on the corner. First down Auburn.

4:40 p.m.: Penn State’s Singleton punches it in for a touchdown. Penn State 21 Auburn 6

4:40 p.m.: Nick Singleton of Penn State breaks off a big run. It is first and goal for Penn State.

4:36 p.m.: Finley is sacked on 3rd down on Auburn’s opening drive of the 3rd quarter.

Auburn – Penn State 2nd quarter updates

4:11 p.m: Tank Bigsby has a big play, then Finley has the ball stripped on the next play. That will end the half. Penn State 14 Auburn 6

4:07 p.m.: Auburn holds and keeps a turnover from causing more Penn State points. Players are scuffling after each play. It results in an unsportsmanlike conduct against Auburn.

4:02 p.m.: Shedrick Jackson fumbles after a short pass. Penn State will take over wirh 1:07 remaining and good field position.

3:58 p.m.: Penn State scores on a run up the middle. Penn State 14 Auburn 6

3:53 p.m.: Penn State runs a double pass and catches Auburn off guard. 1st and goal for Penn State.

3:50 p.m.: Auburn brings pressure on two plays but Penn State is able to convert.

3:44 p.m.: Anders Carlson comes on and makes a 22 yard field goal. Penn State 7 Auburn 6

3:39 p.m.: Auburn hands to Shedrick Jackson on the jet sweep. Another first down. The following play, Jarquez Hunter bounces outside for ANOTHER first down.

3:37 p.m.: On 3rd and 16 Finley scrambles again and converts!

3:35 p.m.: Landen King lets his presence be known on a slot fade grab for a first down.

3:30 p.m.: Auburn holds Penn State after the turnover. Derick Hall made a big hit on the receiver.

3:29 p.m.: After a false start, Penn State is called for holding by two different players. Penn State will have to repeat 3rd down with a 3rd and long.

3:26 p.m.: A Clifford pass to tight end Brenton Strange goes for a big gain after a missed tackle.

Auburn – Penn State 1st quarter updates

3:22 p.m.: Finley is rushed out of the pocket and throws an interception on an attempted throw away

3:19 p.m.: A Bigsby 9 yard run and a pass over the middle to John Samuel Shenker gets Auburn a first down.

3:16 p.m.: TJ Finley scrambles and finds Ja’Varrius Johnson on a big play. Auburn converts on 3rd and 20.

3:13 p.m.: TJ Finley scrambles up the middle for a first down. The following play, Auburn is called back for holding.

3:08 p.m.: Penn State scores on a Clifford keeper up the middle. Penn State 7 Auburn 3

3:07 p.m. Tinsley makes a big grab inside the 10. Penn State is knocking on the door at the goal line .

3:03 p.m.: After a Clifford pass to Mitchell Tinsley and a Kaytron Allen run, Penn State has two first downs on its second drive

2:55 p.m.: TJ Finley is sacked afrer pressure comes from the right side. That leads to an Auburn field goal by Anders Carlson. Auburn strikes first 3-0.

2:50 p.m.: Big throw to Shedrick Jackson from TJ Finley over the middle of the field. 1st and goal Auburn

2:44 p.m.: Auburn stops Penn State on 4th down! Massive push in the middle of the defense against a Clifford QB sneak. Auburn will take over around midfield.

2:43 p.m.: Owen Pappoe jars the ball loose from Qb Sean Clifford

2:41 p.m.: DJ James breaks up a pass after a big stop against the Penn State run. 3rd down

2:41 p.m.: The Auburn crowd is creditied with its first false start.

Pregame notes

2:18 p.m. – Both teams are in their respective locker rooms. There are no changes to Auburn’s lineup entering the game. Malcolm Johnson Jr. is back out there and looks healthy at receiver, too.

2:04 p.m. – Warmups with QBs and WRs have gone better. Some errant throws, some drops, guys are little hyped up maybe, but just a pregame observation.

1:40 p.m. – Auburn has topped over 200 rushing yards in the first two games. Penn State hasn’t allowed 100 yards rushing in the first two games. Big clash coming here. Eric Kiesau called Penn State’s defense one of the best they’ll see all season.

1:29 p.m. – Anders Carlson just put a 53-yard field goal through the uprights during warmups his 45-yarder last week barely passed the crossbar, but that kick just now looked more like the Anders we recognize coming off his ACL injury.

1:25 p.m. – The student section is completely full and already overflowing into the upper deck. The Penn State fans are going to be well represented, already stretching into different parts of the stadium. The Auburn skill players went through warmups and went back into the locker room, and now the defense is trotting out to warm up.

1:15 p.m. – Ashford suffered a minor lower-body injury last Saturday and there was some thought early in the week he might be questionable for the game, but he’s dressed and looks healthy.

1:05 p.m. – special teams are on the field warming up…Derick Hall and Eku Leota are jogging around the perimeter of the field, the Penn State band is filing in and it looks like that brought the entire band

Quick thoughts on offense: trick plays, option with Ashford, toss sweeps to Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, screen passes, I think we’ll see a whole lot that we haven’t seen much of in the first two weeks. Those are some elements I expect to see against a good Penn State defense.

12:35 p.m. – T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford are listed as OR on the quarterback depth chart. Finley was QB1 and Ashford QB2 on the depth chart the media received on Monday. Don’t read too much into it. Finley will be the chief operator and Ashford will have his role, unless they aren’t having success early. Then, all bets are off.