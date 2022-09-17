Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Slack Has The Key To A Great Developer Experience
To build a true platform carries a responsibility that not all enterprise products are ready to take on — to give as much as you get, listen more than you speak, and honor the trust it takes to build on top of your product. But in return, you get more than you could ever accomplish alone.
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
TechCrunch
Motion wants to automate task planning using AI
Qi, who co-launched Motion in 2019 alongside Omid Rooholfada and Ethan Yu, estimates that knowledge workers spend 58% of their day on average coordinating work instead of actually accomplishing it. He believes that, if this constant coordination can be minimized, four-hour workdays would become just as productive as the standard eight-hour.
TechCrunch
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups
Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Yext Receives Multiple Industry Awards for Excellence in Knowledge Management
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its Answers Platform has been named by KMWorld as a Trend-Setting Product of 2022. The annual list recognizes innovative solutions that are helping organizations share knowledge efficiently and derive greater benefit from their information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005539/en/ Yext’s Answers Platform has been named a Trend-Setting Product of 2022 by KMWorld. (Photo: Yext)
Nature.com
Scalable and CMOS compatible silicon photonic physical unclonable functions for supply chain assurance
We demonstrate the uniqueness, unclonability and secure authentication of N"‰="‰56 physical unclonable functions (PUFs) realized from silicon photonic moirÃ© quasicrystal interferometers. Compared to prior photonic-PUF demonstrations typically limited in scale to only a handful of unique devices and on the order of 10 false authentication attempts, this work examines"‰>"‰103 inter-device comparisons and false authentication attempts. Device fabrication is divided across two separate fabrication facilities, allowing for cross-fab analysis and emulation of a malicious foundry with exact knowledge of the PUF photonic circuit design and process. Our analysis also compares cross-correlation based authentication to the traditional Hamming distance method and experimentally demonstrates an authentication error rate AER"‰="‰0%, false authentication rate FAR"‰="‰0%, and an estimated probability of cloning below 10âˆ’30. This work validates the potential scalability of integrated photonic-PUFs which can attractively leverage mature wafer-scale manufacturing and automated contact-free optical probing. Such structures show promise for authenticating hardware in the untrusted supply chain or augmenting conventional electronic-PUFs to enhance system security.
TechCrunch
Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data
Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
Leading the way in Web 3.0, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting purchases virtual land
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting recently staked its first claims on virtual land in the Metaverse, purchasing virtual real estate on Blockchain-based platforms Decentraland and Somnium Space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005257/en/ The Future is Here: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting enters the Metaverse. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DIY laptop maker Framework is launching a modular Chromebook
Swapping your notebook's parts out is such a novelty, and Google is all over it. If you've an eye for modular technology, you may have been keeping up with Framework's brilliant dive into the DIY laptop scene. Our Dave seems to think this is the "future of gaming laptops" (opens in new tab) and although he may well be onto something, Framework has decided to bring us a svelte, and highly customisable Chromebook, ahead of the modular gaming monster we were dreaming of.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Smartsheet ENGAGE Showcases Platform Innovation that Helps Teams Adapt, Scale and Amplify Their Work
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today revealed new product innovation and customer achievements during ENGAGE, its annual customer conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005572/en/ At ENGAGE 2022, Smartsheet announced new product innovation so teams can adapt quickly, work together effectively, and scale confidently. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Verge
Automakers keep pitching a technological fix to our current traffic safety crisis when the real solution is much simpler
The underlying message of both of these announcements is that technology can help slow or even reverse the dramatic rise in road deaths in the US. Traffic fatalities hit a 20-year high in early 2022, with officials blaming the pandemic for causing more reckless driving behavior. And technology, that amorphous panacea to so many of life’s problems, is seen as a potential solution.
Unity Releases New Report Highlighting Massive Global Demand for Multiplayer Gaming And New Insights on Player Preferences
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today released the Unity 2022 Multiplayer Report, to help developers better understand both player demand and preferences for multiplayer games. This report shows that more than half of the global population (52%) now play games and a majority of those gamers (77%) play multiplayer games. Additionally, it also reveals the importance of social factors in both influencing purchase decisions and fueling engagement in games. To give studios of all sizes immediate access to foundational building tools that will help accelerate multiplayer development and deliver the best connected gaming experiences, today Unity launched new self-serve features for Game Server Hosting and Matchmaker. These additions bolster an already robust portfolio of multiplayer solutions offered through Unity Gaming Services (UGS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005494/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
