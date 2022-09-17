Nahas Realty & Investments Expands Into All Nevada Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Rising mortgage rates impacting Las Vegas home prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as home prices begin to drift down in the Las Vegas real estate market, mortgage rates are now topping 6% for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008. For first-time homeowner Kristina Plourde, it created a roll of the dice before she...
Is it Time for Nevada to Limit School Fees?
So far this year, Christine Smith, a parent of three children in Washoe County School District (WCSD), has spent $745 for required school supplies, class fees, school uniforms, and athletics fees. “Basically, I feel like every time I turn around someone needs something for school. This year I definitely noticed...
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
KOLO TV Reno
Small Business Administration grants Nevada $500,000
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada has received a $500,000 grant from the Small Business Administration. The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development was awarded the grant through an application process in which $20 million was given to state international trade agencies. “GOED (Governor’s Office of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves licensing deal to build viewing deck near The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has approved a licensing deal with the goal of building a new viewing deck for the city's arches on Las Vegas Boulevard. City council members voted in favor of an agreement with The STRAT to acquire land needed for building a pedestrian deck near the casino resort.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
KOLO TV Reno
Average gas price in Nevada rises again
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada is still going up, rising 3.5 cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is now $4.87, according to GasBuddy. The continuing rise comes as gas...
KDWN
Drought in Nevada, Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The consequences of drought and efforts to funnel billions of dollars toward securing water supplies in the West are becoming larger issues in two of the most consequential races for the U.S. Senate. Cities and farmers in Nevada and Arizona are facing cuts as the Colorado River dwindles. Democratic candidates in the two states are tapping a last-minute win in Congress that included drought-relief funding in hopes of attracting voters. It’s unclear whether their efforts will pay off in November as historic inflation and other economic concerns take center stage. Dry conditions and water supplies have historically played little to no role in campaign ads in the West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fernleyreporter.com
Seniors need to apply by Oct. 31 for Nevada Promise
Nevada’s State Legislature continues to provide Nevada high school seniors with an opportunity of a lifetime. The legislature has funding available through the Nevada Promise Scholarship to cover tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state, amounting to a savings of more than $3,000 per year. The scholarship provides aid for up to three years for students who apply and follow through with the requirements for receiving the scholarship.
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
thefabricator.com
Las Vegas powder coater expands business into metal fabrication
Usually, the road to running a powder coating operation starts with a metal fabricating business that expands to onboard powder coating. Wolf Powder Coating took the reverse approach. It started as a powder coating business and has now expanded to offer fabrication to its powder coating customers. Starting Out. Wolf...
Republican National Committee sues Clark County over poll worker information
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Clark County, its election department and the county registrar to release poll worker information they said is being withheld.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny homes for seniors proposed for a Las Vegas affordable housing community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is reviewing a proposal to incorporate tiny homes into an affordable housing community, meant to help those with lower incomes and seniors afford to live in the Las Vegas Valley. The proposal for 276 units is at the corner of...
Ground breaks for North Las Vegas Latino-First hotel and casino
Ground officially broke Tuesday on the nation’s first Latino-first hotel and casino. According to the owners of Lucky Club Hotel and Casino, this project is to meet the needs and interests of North Las Vegas’ high-density Latino population.
Nevada ranks #6 in nation for worst road rage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevadans are near the top of the list when it comes to being confrontational while driving, according to a survey released by Forbes Advisor.
More than 300K Nevada student loan borrowers eligible for debt relief plan
It shows that there are an estimated 315,800 student loan borrowers and 216,900 estimated Pell borrowers in the state of Nevada who would be eligible for student loan relief.
963kklz.com
Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover
When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction. The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
vegas24seven.com
CIRCA HOSPITALITY GROUP TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR OVER100 POSITIONS, SEPT. 29
CIRCA HOSPITALITY GROUP TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR OVER 100 POSITIONS, SEPT. 29. Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resorts Seeks Security Guards, Sales Representatives, Front of the House Employees and More. Circa Hospitality Group in downtown Las Vegas will host a job fair for over 100 positions on Thursday, Sept. 29, from...
Comments / 0