OXFORD, England & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- To commemorate 40 years in legal practice of India’s leading corporate lawyer, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; and the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development ( OICSD ) based at Somerville College, University of Oxford, will be instituting the “Cyril Shroff Scholarships”. The fully funded scholarships seek to encourage research in pressing global issues involving law and policy, with a special emphasis on climate change and sustainability and seek to support “brain gain” in India by developing a pipeline of highly skilled talent and their research. This initiative is the first in plans for wider engagement over time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005642/en/ Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, with Ms. Jan Royall, Principal, Somerville College, University of Oxford. (Photo: Business Wire)

