Read full article on original website
Related
If we don’t educate girls, the globe is losing half its brain power | Column
To coincide with the September opening of the United Nations General Assembly, the U.N. organized a global summit on “Transforming Education” attended by more than 100 countries. The importance of girls’ education was a consistent theme at the conference. One of the summit’s opening speakers, 2014 Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, had previously presented a petition to the U.N. with more than 3 million signatures demanding free compulsory education for every child. Malala’s activism and the U.N. Education Summit challenge global leaders to prioritize programs that enhance female education and literacy.
Cyril Shroff Scholarships instituted at University of Oxford
OXFORD, England & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- To commemorate 40 years in legal practice of India’s leading corporate lawyer, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; and the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development ( OICSD ) based at Somerville College, University of Oxford, will be instituting the “Cyril Shroff Scholarships”. The fully funded scholarships seek to encourage research in pressing global issues involving law and policy, with a special emphasis on climate change and sustainability and seek to support “brain gain” in India by developing a pipeline of highly skilled talent and their research. This initiative is the first in plans for wider engagement over time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005642/en/ Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, with Ms. Jan Royall, Principal, Somerville College, University of Oxford. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0