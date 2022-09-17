ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do Alligators Keep Appearing In Wisconsin (3 in 3 months)?

Believe it or not, there might be a problem with alligators in Wisconsin. If you ever wondered if alligators could live outdoors in Wisconsin, the answer is no. Since they're cold-blooded animals, they don't care for cold climates. In the U.S., the southeastern part of the country provides the ideal...
Is Illinois Really One of the Top 10 Happiest States in America?

I don't like to talk trash about my home state of Illinois, but the findings of a recent survey of the happiest states in America really left me scratching my head. WalletHub recently released its 2022 list of the Happiest States in America, and Illinois ranked pretty high on the "good" list this year. WHAT?
Tarot Card Fans Will Love These Airbnb Experiences In Wisconsin

Are you into the whole tarot card reading experience? As we get closer to Halloween more and more opportunities like these are likely to pop up. It's not that the experience is spooky or involves communicating with the deceased, it's the mystique of the cards that make this a Halloween-ish thing.
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
Rare Chance To Own a Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Home in Wisconsin

I could count on one hand the number of times that one of Frank Lloyd Wright's homes has been for sale to the public, and certainly not at this low price. I grew up in Wisconsin and Frank Lloyd Wright is a name I've heard since I was a child. It was not uncommon to encounter his work or work inspired by him rather frequently. This is one of the rarest of rare opportunities for home buyers.
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?

It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail

What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
ILLINOIS STATE
Plenty of half-truths about Safe-T Act

I was on a business trip to meet my Middle East editors in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the questions about Chicago crime and even the Safe-T Act were coming at me from every direction. The cab driver wondered if all hell had broken loose in Chicago under that...
CHICAGO, IL
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
ORLAND PARK, IL
