Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Why Do Alligators Keep Appearing In Wisconsin (3 in 3 months)?
Believe it or not, there might be a problem with alligators in Wisconsin. If you ever wondered if alligators could live outdoors in Wisconsin, the answer is no. Since they're cold-blooded animals, they don't care for cold climates. In the U.S., the southeastern part of the country provides the ideal...
Is Illinois Really One of the Top 10 Happiest States in America?
I don't like to talk trash about my home state of Illinois, but the findings of a recent survey of the happiest states in America really left me scratching my head. WalletHub recently released its 2022 list of the Happiest States in America, and Illinois ranked pretty high on the "good" list this year. WHAT?
One of America’s Most Expensive Cities to Rent a Home is in Illinois
It should come as no surprise that renting a place in this city is expensive. The thing that actually shocked me the most though was that this city in Illinois barely made the top 10 mostly costly in America. Apartment Guide outlined What You Need to Earn to Afford Rent...
Tarot Card Fans Will Love These Airbnb Experiences In Wisconsin
Are you into the whole tarot card reading experience? As we get closer to Halloween more and more opportunities like these are likely to pop up. It's not that the experience is spooky or involves communicating with the deceased, it's the mystique of the cards that make this a Halloween-ish thing.
Deadline to file a claim in Illinois’ Google Photo lawsuit is this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year could be eligible for a settlement check. Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool. A valid claim is expected to get a payment of between $200 and $400. […]
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Wisconsin’s Largest Pumpkin Farm Is Ready to Delight Your Entire Family
I may be wrong here, but I think a lot of people's favorite thing about the Fall season is the experiences that come with it. Sure, the changing leaf colors are a wonderful sight to behold but come on, you can't beat a great day spent at a pumpkin or apple farm soaking up all the fun and fall treats!
See Inside a $15 Million Chicago Penthouse with a Jacuzzi on Roof
Most of us will never realize a lifestyle like this. Ever. Now, you can see what it's like inside (and on top of) a more than $15 million dollar Chicago penthouse that even includes a jacuzzi on the roof. This penthouse located at 800 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago would...
Romantic Rental in Illinois Called One of America’s Best ‘Hot Tub Airbnbs’
A nice hot tub will always enhance a stay at a rental home. I figure at this point I would know better. In the past 5-6 years I have gone away from staying at hotels and have opted to go with the Airbnb or VRBO route for places to stay while on vacation or on a quick getaway.
Rare Chance To Own a Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Home in Wisconsin
I could count on one hand the number of times that one of Frank Lloyd Wright's homes has been for sale to the public, and certainly not at this low price. I grew up in Wisconsin and Frank Lloyd Wright is a name I've heard since I was a child. It was not uncommon to encounter his work or work inspired by him rather frequently. This is one of the rarest of rare opportunities for home buyers.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
Did You Know Illinois Apple Orchards Carry a Magnificent Pest Repellant?
I don't know what is on your trip-to-the-apple-orchard-must-buy-list, but mine goes like this:. Indian corn (can you call it that anymore?) I'm guessing you have a lot of the same items on your apple orchard list too, but if hedge apples aren't something you usually buy while you're there, do it immediately!
$3.5 Million Illinois Estate Comes With Full Pipe Organ And Other Oddities
Ugly or not, this if probably the only $3 million house on the market in the country that includes a whole church organ in the living room. There are some peculiar things in this house. Let's take a look. Here's one thing you're getting with this house; a butt-load of...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
2 winners of Illinois’ $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot come forward
The winners of July's Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing has finally come forward.
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Plenty of half-truths about Safe-T Act
I was on a business trip to meet my Middle East editors in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the questions about Chicago crime and even the Safe-T Act were coming at me from every direction. The cab driver wondered if all hell had broken loose in Chicago under that...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
