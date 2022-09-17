ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

fox8live.com

Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTVM

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 22-23

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Georgia teams will pick up region play while Alabama teams will welcome challengers from other areas of the state. Lock in your predictions for five major games this week. The WTVM sports team will compare answers every Wednesday night on “The Score”. This high school football preview show is available to watch in this story or on the WTVM news app by 6PM ET Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, GA
bizneworleans.com

Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Auburn football: Knoxville News Sentinel endorses Deion Sanders for Tigers head coach

After the worst loss of the Auburn football program during the Bryan Harsin era this past Saturday against Penn State–a 41-12 rout that casts a shadow on whether or not the Tigers are truly cut out to compete against the Alabama’s and Georgia’s, and even the Arkansas’, Ole Miss’ and Texas A&M’s of the SEC West–the web is blowing up about who could take over the most important job on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say

Two women were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 3:35 p.m. One victim was declared dead there, and Emergency Medical Services took the other to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans to host Miss Universe competition in 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - For the first time in history, New Orleans will host the Miss Universe competition in 2023. The global competition will take place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, the organization announced Monday on social media. Now in its 71st...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot and killed in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Double shooting Sunday morning in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Sunday morning (Sept. 18) in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, police said. The male victims were found around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, New Orleans police said. The department did not disclose the ages or conditions of the shooting victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans tops the nation for homicides per capita

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has become the homicide capital of the country. “It’s no wonder that we are the homicide capital of the United States, when you’re seeing a 46 percent surge in homicides,” said Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. The MCC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Settlement checks delayed for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Tuesday (Sept. 20), delayed a hearing to determine whether an insurance settlement against nursing home operator Bob Dean can move forward. Dean is under indictment for evacuating more than 840 nursing home residents to a “nightmarish” warehouse in Independence, Louisiana during...
INDEPENDENCE, LA

