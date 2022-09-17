Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 3? Vote now.
Week 3 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area again featured plenty of impressive individual efforts, and now is your chance to help pick the Player of the Week. You can voice your opinion on who you think is deserving of this week's honor in the...
fox8live.com
Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 22-23
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Georgia teams will pick up region play while Alabama teams will welcome challengers from other areas of the state. Lock in your predictions for five major games this week. The WTVM sports team will compare answers every Wednesday night on “The Score”. This high school football preview show is available to watch in this story or on the WTVM news app by 6PM ET Wednesday.
fox8live.com
New Orleans becomes nation's murder capital
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen analyze an LSU comeback win over Miss. St.
bizneworleans.com
Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
AdWeek
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
Auburn football: Knoxville News Sentinel endorses Deion Sanders for Tigers head coach
After the worst loss of the Auburn football program during the Bryan Harsin era this past Saturday against Penn State–a 41-12 rout that casts a shadow on whether or not the Tigers are truly cut out to compete against the Alabama’s and Georgia’s, and even the Arkansas’, Ole Miss’ and Texas A&M’s of the SEC West–the web is blowing up about who could take over the most important job on the Plains.
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say
Two women were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 3:35 p.m. One victim was declared dead there, and Emergency Medical Services took the other to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
fox8live.com
New Orleans to host Miss Universe competition in 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - For the first time in history, New Orleans will host the Miss Universe competition in 2023. The global competition will take place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, the organization announced Monday on social media. Now in its 71st...
fox8live.com
Man shot and killed in Treme
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Interstate 10 in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East, police said. According to the NOPD, the victim was on westbound I-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp when he was shot just after 9 p.m.
fox8live.com
Double shooting Sunday morning in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Sunday morning (Sept. 18) in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, police said. The male victims were found around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, New Orleans police said. The department did not disclose the ages or conditions of the shooting victims.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
fox8live.com
New Orleans curbside collection contracts finalized, new garbage companies selected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday (Sept. 20), trash could be seen piled in front of houses.
fox8live.com
Chalmette High teacher punched trying to break up fight; charges pending
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette High School teacher is recovering after being punched in the face trying to stop a fight in her class. The fight broke out Friday afternoon (Sept. 16) and was captured on cell phone widely circulated on social media. Two students have been...
fox8live.com
New Orleans tops the nation for homicides per capita
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has become the homicide capital of the country. “It’s no wonder that we are the homicide capital of the United States, when you’re seeing a 46 percent surge in homicides,” said Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. The MCC...
fox8live.com
Settlement checks delayed for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Tuesday (Sept. 20), delayed a hearing to determine whether an insurance settlement against nursing home operator Bob Dean can move forward. Dean is under indictment for evacuating more than 840 nursing home residents to a “nightmarish” warehouse in Independence, Louisiana during...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
