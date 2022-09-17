Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum crash continues as US 10-year Treasury yield surpasses June high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), started the week on a depressive note as investors braced themselves for a flurry of rate hike decisions from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Bitcoin price fails to hold $20,000. On Sept. 19, BTC's price failed...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analysts give 3 reasons why BTC price below $20K may be a 'bear trap'
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered above the $19,000 mark on Sept. 20, a day after falling to its lowest level in three months. On the daily chart, the BTC price rose from $18,255 to $19,650. This 7.5% price rebound mirrored similar rebound moves witnessed in the stock market, suggesting that investors have been coming to terms with another significant rate hike by the Federal Reserve expected on Sept. 20–21.
CoinTelegraph
Are there too many cryptocurrencies?
The cryptocurrency industry has grown at a staggering pace. There are now almost 21,000 different coins in existence, across a variety of subsectors. From metaverses to decentralized finance, investors are spoiled for choice. But a burning question, especially among crypto skeptics, is this: Are there too many cryptocurrencies? We've repeatedly...
CoinTelegraph
Long the Bitcoin bottom, or watch and wait? BTC traders plan their next move
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a 9% correction in the early hours of Sept. 19 as the price traded down to $18,270. Even though the price quickly bounced back above $19,000, this level was the lowest price seen in three months. However, pro traders held their ground and were not inclined to take the loss, as measured by derivatives contracts.
CoinTelegraph
Does the Ethereum Merge offer a new destination for institutional investors?
Last week’s Merge was the “most significant development in the history of the Ethereum network,” according to Fidelity Digital. And from a purely technical standpoint, the blockchain network’s transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism was a marvel. Widely compared to changing a jet engine mid-flight, the software upgrade proceeded with nary a glitch on Sept. 15.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto market dumps after Ethereum Merge, why? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss why the crypto market is dumping after the Ethereum Merge and why the bears are winning. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin (BTC) faces another...
CoinTelegraph
Are noncustodial crypto wallets a practical option for the everyday hodler?
As crypto ownership becomes more and more common, holders will need to think about how they protect and hold their assets. The safest option is storing cryptocurrency in a personal wallet. Crypto wallets are programs that allow users to store, send and receive cryptocurrency. Each wallet has a private key...
CoinTelegraph
Enhanced KYC checks can be a win-win for crypto exchanges and consumers — here's why
Crypto is a fast-moving sector where new trends — decentralized finance and nonfungible tokens among them — accelerate in the blink of an eye. And as demand for digital assets grows, the need for regulation grows too. Anticipating those regulations and having the systems in place for future...
CoinTelegraph
‘Fear of the unknown’ holds back TradFi investors from crypto — Bloomberg analyst
Jamie Coutts, crypto market analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, argues that “falsehoods” and “fear of the unknown” is what has been holding back traditional portfolio managers from investing in cryptocurrency. Speaking to Cointelegraph during the Australian Crypto Convention over the weekend, Coutts argues there has been an...
CoinTelegraph
FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions:Reports
Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins hold intraday gains after Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75%
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated and reversed its intraday gains after the Federal Reserve announced its third consecutive 75 basis point (bps) interest rate rise on Sept. 21. BTC's price dropped circa 6.5% from its intraday high of $19,950, hitting $18,660 minutes after the Federal Open Market Committee's statement. Its decline mirrored a similar sudden correction in the U.S. stock market, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping 0.5% minutes after the Fed update.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 9/21: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points on Sept. 21 and Fed Chair Jerome Powell projected another 125 basis points increase before the end of the year. If that happens, it will take the benchmark rate to 4.4% by the end of the year, which is sharply higher than the June estimates of 3.8%. The Fed also intimated that it only expects rate cuts to be considered in 2024.
CoinTelegraph
Raise a glass to Satoshi’s Place: the challenge of running Bitcoin businesses
A Bitcoin (BTC) hub in Greater Manchester opened on Sept. 16, where everything–absolutely everything is Bitcoin themed or oriented. Cointelegraph took a trip to the bar and workshop space, called Satoshi’s Place to interview the founder and raise a glass to the latest Bitcoin speakeasy. Named after the...
CoinTelegraph
Solitaire, Counter-Strike, Snake: How casual gaming could be a ‘huge’ Bitcoin on-ramp
You can now play Solitaire, Snake and even Counter-Strike to earn Satoshis, tiny fractions of Bitcoin (BTC). Cointelegraph spoke to executives at Thndr Games, a play-to-earn (P2E) company built around Bitcoin and Zebedee, a gaming platform that will “Transform gaming with the power of Bitcoin.”. Thanks to the Lightning...
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum miners dump 30K ETH, stonewalling 'ultra sound money' deflation narrative
Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS) on Sept. 15 failed to extend Ether's (ETH) upside momentum as ETH miners added sell pressure to the market. On the daily chart, ETH price declined from around $1,650 on Sept. 15 to around $1,350 on Sept. 20, an almost 16% drop. The ETH/USD pair dropped in sync with other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), amid worries about higher Federal Reserve rate hikes.
CoinTelegraph
$160M stolen from crypto market maker Wintermute
Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market maker based in the United Kingdom, became the latest victim of decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks, losing approximately $160 million, according to Evgeny Gaevoy, the company’s founder and CEO. According to Etherscan, over 70 different tokens have been transferred to “Wintermute exploiter,” including $61,350,986 in USD...
CoinTelegraph
Binance receives green light for crypto services in Dubai
Crypto exchange Binance received a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), enabling the crypto exchange to offer a range of virtual asset services to qualified retail and institutional investors, the company disclosed on Tuesday. The development follows the issuance of the provisional license granted...
US Weekly Jobless Claims Might Rise To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on initial jobless claims for...
