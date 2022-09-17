Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
Datacolor’s 48-swatch camera profiling colour chart now finally fits in your pocket with the Spyder Checkr Photo
Well, here’s one I missed while I was away in Amsterdam for IBC 2022, but it looks like Datacolor has finally released a pocket-sized version of their Spyder Checkr (review here) for easier use on location. It’s called the Spyder Checkr Photo and contains the 48 familiar swatches found in its bigger and older sibling. The card is also swappable, allowing you to flip them around for 12 more grey scale swatches for checking brightness and contrast as well as large targets for white balancing.
DIY Photography
NiSi teases their second lens on Chinese social media – 9mm f/2.8 but for what camera mounts?
Popular filter manufacturer NiSi has teased a new lens through the Chinese social media platform Weibo. This would be the second lens NiSi has produced since announcing the NiSi 15mm f/4 manual focus lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras last January. There isn’t a whole lot of information about the new lens yet, although we do know that it will have a focal length of 9mm and a maximum aperture of f/2.8.
DIY Photography
Mo-Sys: Real life solutions for virtual worlds
Virtual production. It’s definitely a whole other world, but you’d be surprised to learn that many of the principles of photography and video are also important in virtual production and VR too. “It’s about using real-time computer graphics in your production,” explains Technical Director from Mo-Sys, James Uren.
DIY Photography
That Nikon Z mirrorless body roadmap that’s been floating lately around is 100% fake
There’s been an image floating around for a few days now, first posted by Nikon Rumors and then picked up by just about every other rumours site. On first glance, it does look like it could be quite real, with various models being touted for release over the next couple of years including a new “Z90”, 2nd generation Z50, 3rd generation Z6 and Z7 bodies, a Z8 in between those and the Z9 and new Z f mirrorless follow up to the Nikon Df DSLR.
DIY Photography
What is B&H Photo doing in Europe?
B&H Photo, the photography and video specialists based in New York, are pretty much a household name, in the industry circles at least. They are the first to get new product information and the first usually to stock those products. There appears to be no photography or video-related gear that they don’t have available.
DIY Photography
The best microphone to cover all your needs
If you don’t know much about audio choosing a microphone can feel a little overwhelming. It’s like learning a whole new language full of omni-this and cardioid-that. But it really doesn’t have to be so complicated. Sennheiser’s Simon Beesley walked DIYP through choosing the best microphone for the job at hand.
DIY Photography
The Panasonic GH6 will be able to record directly to a USB SSD one week from today
Well, this is one that’ll make a lot of Panasonic GH6 users very happy. Every day in the Panasonic groups over the last few months since the camera’s initial release, I’ve been seeing people asking “When will the GH6 be able to record directly to SSD?!?!?”. Well, the answer is now. Wait, no, it’s not. Today is not the actual release. Today is the announcement that a release is imminent. The answer is September 27th, so you’ll have to wait another week.
DIY Photography
Nikon releases the “new” 17-28mm f/2.8 Z mount lens but it looks an awful lot like a rehoused Tamron
Nikon has announced the new Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 lens. We all knew it was coming, there have been several rumours that a “new” Nikon Z lens was on the way, and there were also rumours that this might be yet another rehoused and rebadged Tamron lens and it seems that the rumours were true. The optical makeup is pretty much identical to the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD for Sony.
DIY Photography
A pair of “headless” cats wins 2022 Comedy Pet Photo Awards
It’s that time of the year again: some of my favorite photography contests are announcing the winners. The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is one of them, and the 2022 winners have just been revealed. This year’s winner is Kenichi Morinaga with his photo of two cats sitting on a...
