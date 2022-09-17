ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9UBE_0hzfaisw00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

“Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital—cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. “She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home.”

Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon,” but it was not known precisely when she would return.

Sanders said Friday when announcing the surgery that a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.

Dr. John R. Sims, a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock who is one of Sanders' doctors, said Sanders’ cancer was a stage 1 papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer and said she has an “excellent” prognosis.

Sims said Sanders will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine and long-term continuing care.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Jones and his wife, Jerrilyn, on Friday issued a statement saying their family was thinking of Sanders and praying for her.

Sanders is heavily favored in the predominantly Republican state of Arkansas to win the office currently held by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits.

She’s run primarily on national issues in the Arkansas race, promising to use the governor’s office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don't belong in women's sports. It's a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school and college sports.
KANSAS STATE
WGAU

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House has a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event Thursday reflects...
POTUS
WGAU

Trump's legal bills are being footed by his donors

As he faces a from the New York attorney general that could shut down his business, former President Donald Trump will have one advantage that is unavailable to most well-healed defendants: He won't have to pay for much, if any, of his legal defense. The reason: His political donors are...
POTUS
WGAU

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Sims, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
WGAU

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WGAU

New York AG seeks sanctions that could hurt Trump's business

NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump and his company could face a range of stiff penalties if a court sides with New York's attorney general in a sprawling fraud lawsuit filed against the former president Wednesday. For now, the Republican isn't at risk of going to jail....
POTUS
WGAU

Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

'Serial' host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available

The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades said Tuesday that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that’s long been available. The judge's order to release Adnan Syed and vacate his...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sarah Sanders
Person
Judd Deere
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
WGAU

Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman

HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
HONOLULU, HI
WGAU

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia

MACON, Ga. — (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous...
MACON, GA
WGAU

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. For now, government officials are working with religious...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Surgery#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ne White House#Republican#The Associated Press#Carti Cancer Center#Democratic
WGAU

Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that

There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy