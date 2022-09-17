ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

Michigan veteran convicted of faking injuries, defrauding VA of nearly $265K

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjBfJ_0hzfZ1ff00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan veteran was sentenced earlier this week to five years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of $260,000 in benefits he did not deserve.

Prosecutors argued that Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton was seen walking, even carrying a heavy bag of cat food on his shoulder and using his left hand, directly contradicting his earlier claims that he lost the use of his legs and left hand while serving, MLive.com reported.

Acquaintances also told investigators that they had not seen Gray in a wheelchair except when attending his VA appointments.

According to MLive.com, Gray was convicted in April in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to defraud the government, making a false statement to the VA, theft of government funds and making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim. He was sentenced Wednesday.

The benefits Gray was convicted of fraudulently receiving are intended for veterans who cannot work or care for themselves due to service-related injuries. The fraud dates to 2004, prosecutors argued.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Gray was also ordered to pay $264,631.51 in restitution for the stolen benefits, MLive.com reported.

Meanwhile, his 53-year-old wife, Paula Gray, was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government, making false statements to the VA and making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim. She was sentenced to three years on probation and ordered to pay the same restitution, the news outlet reported.

Joseph Gray’s attorney, Scott Graham, said Gray earned military decorations during the Gulf War and “sustained life-changing injuries,” including injuries to his shoulders from a fall in Saudi Arabia.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman

HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
HONOLULU, HI
WGAU

'Serial' host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available

The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades said Tuesday that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that’s long been available. The judge's order to release Adnan Syed and vacate his...
MARYLAND STATE
WGAU

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lawton, MI
Lawton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WGAU

GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don't belong in women's sports. It's a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school and college sports.
KANSAS STATE
WGAU

Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Fraud#Va#Mlive Com
WGAU

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia

MACON, Ga. — (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous...
MACON, GA
WGAU

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Saudi Arabia
WGAU

‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera

TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that

There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Trump's legal bills are being footed by his donors

As he faces a from the New York attorney general that could shut down his business, former President Donald Trump will have one advantage that is unavailable to most well-healed defendants: He won't have to pay for much, if any, of his legal defense. The reason: His political donors are...
POTUS
WGAU

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. For now, government officials are working with religious...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy