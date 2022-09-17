Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed
Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
psychologytoday.com
Stress-Induced Brain Fog
Being constantly busy leaves many to use technology to numb out. Not having ways to restore our sense of calm and ease leads to brain fog. There are research-based strategies to improve memory and feel grounded. Are you wondering why, as the world comes out of the collective COVID-19 trauma,...
Psych Centra
How to Live Without Your Partner After a Breakup
Life without your partner may be tough, but you can take steps to make the best of what can be a difficult situation. Whether you have been together for 5 months or 5 years, breaking up isn’t always an easy task. You may have developed friendships together, moved in together, or shared finances. That’s not even getting into the emotional effects that a breakup can have on you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort
There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
artofhealthyliving.com
What Are The Signs of Post Traumatic Stress? Alexander Frankian Dives Into Causes And Treatments
Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a condition that can develop after someone has experienced a traumatic event. This can include anything from being in a car accident to being the victim of a crime. Entrepreneur Alexander Frankian in Lake Hughes, CA, understands that people with PTSD may experience flashbacks, nightmares, and intrusive thoughts about the event. They may also have difficulty coping with everyday life tasks. If you are concerned that you or someone you know may be suffering from PTSD, keep reading for more information on the signs and symptoms of this condition.
Handwriting Slant and Social Personality
Many self-proclaimed introverts have a left slant to their handwriting, while extroverts claim a right slant. For me, I'm an ambivert with a vertical slant... which really isn't a slant at all.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Fed Up, Resentful? Maybe You’re Differentiating
Differentiation is about separating from those close to us and focusing more on our own needs. Differentiating can occur several times in our lives and stir resentment, anger, and feelings of emptiness. We need to take stock and listen to these emotions; it is an opportunity to make our lives...
Psych Centra
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims In Small and Subtle Ways
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
psychologytoday.com
Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy
Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?
We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Psych Centra
What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?
The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
Comments / 0