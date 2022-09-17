ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAZ

Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs

ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WMAZ

Child molestation suspect arrested in Hall County after 7-hour standoff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-hour standoff in Hall County ended Monday morning with the arrest of a child molestation suspect, the sheriff's office said. A release from Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said deputies had gone to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy