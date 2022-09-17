Read full article on original website
TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes in Monroe County
ATLANTA — The nationwide TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais will not go away. The TikTok craze started in 2021 by the so-called Kia Boyz, who showed people how easy it is to use a USB cable in the steering columns to start, and steal Kias and Hyundais.
Woman wanted in connection to murder in South Carolina believed to be in metro Atlanta: sheriff
ATLANTA — A South Carolina sheriff is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection to a murder. The woman, pictured below, is believed to be somewhere in metro Atlanta, according to the sheriff's office. The Union County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina,...
Atlanta approves nearly $3M to convert portion of City Detention Center for diversion program
ATLANTA — Atlanta's city council on Monday approved a nearly $3 million plan to convert a portion of the city jail into a diversion services center. It fulfills, partially, a long-sought progressive goal to shutter the Atlanta City Detention Center and see it turned into a center focused around restorative justice practices and principles.
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
Yes, it's illegal in Georgia to take a picture of your completed ballot while inside a polling location
ATLANTA — With the countdown to election day just seven weeks away, one Cherokee County voter reached out to the 11Alive Verify team asking whether you can take a picture of your ballot at your polling location after voting?. The viewer said the question was asked at a September...
Sandy Springs house reportedly purchased by Mariah Carey last year on the market for $6.5M
ATLANTA — A home reportedly purchased by Mariah Carey last year in Sandy Springs now appears to be back on the market. 11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported on the sale, which closed in November 2021, back in May. The home on Davis Drive reportedly sold for...
Child molestation suspect arrested in Hall County after 7-hour standoff
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-hour standoff in Hall County ended Monday morning with the arrest of a child molestation suspect, the sheriff's office said. A release from Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said deputies had gone to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
Social media posts led to him getting caught for murder. Now he's getting life without parole.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the "Drug Rich" gang will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, in a murder case described by prosecutors as a kind of set-up during a gun deal. William Moore-Earvin, 26, was handed the sentence after...
