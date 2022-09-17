Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Opens Up Summit League Play With Trips to Denver, Omaha
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State women's soccer team will head back out on the road for the second-straight weekend, as the Bison travel to Colorado and Nebraska to open up Summit League play. The Bison will open up the league slate by visiting the defending champions of Denver on Friday, September 23, with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. CT against the Pioneers. North Dakota State will then make the trek to Omaha on Sunday, September 25, for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff against the Mavericks.
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Golf in First Place at Jackrabbit Invitational After Day One
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The North Dakota State women's golf team is on top of the leaderboard with a nine-stroke lead after day one at the Jackrabbit Invitational at Brookings Country Club on Monday afternoon. The Bison assembled rounds of 303 and 301 for two round total of 604 and...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU's James Kaczor Named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
NORTHBROOK, Ill. – Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Monday, Sept. 19, announced the final roster for the 31st Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, recognizing 22 college football student-athletes and an honorary head coach for outstanding contributions to their communities. North Dakota State linebacker James...
Comments / 0