FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State women's soccer team will head back out on the road for the second-straight weekend, as the Bison travel to Colorado and Nebraska to open up Summit League play. The Bison will open up the league slate by visiting the defending champions of Denver on Friday, September 23, with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. CT against the Pioneers. North Dakota State will then make the trek to Omaha on Sunday, September 25, for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff against the Mavericks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO