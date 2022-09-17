Read full article on original website
5 Fun Fall Hikes Near Moscow
September and October are great months to hike in the Palouse as the summer’s heat begins to dissipate and seasons slowly change. Moscow isn’t far from many beautiful sights or scenic backdrops, and there’s quite a few right in our own backyard. . Wildfire smoke may be...
Life Hacks: Sept. 19-25
As the weather starts to cool down and we celebrate the official first day of fall this week, it’s the perfect opportunity to get out with friends and enjoy some of these fun events and activities happening at the University of Idaho. . Music . Three exciting concerts will be available...
Starbucks out, Thomas Hammer Coffee in
The departure of Starbucks from the Vandal Store left a gap in where to grab a coffee near the Pittman Center. However, Thomas Hammer Coffee will be fulfilling that spot inside the store. “We’ve signed an agreement that will move it into, formerly, the Starbucks location,” John Kosh, director of...
