CBS News

Shooting in Calumet Heights leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon. At 3:37 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street, near Stony Island Avenue, when someone shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago...
2 men shot, one critically, in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday evening. The two victims were standing in the 1200 block of South Keeler Avenue when they were shot by an unknown offender around 5:15 p.m., according to Chicago police. A 23-year-old man sustained a grazed gunshot wound to...
