ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Cbs Rrb
fox32chicago.com

Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Surveillance video shows Chicago police sergeant, officer shoot man in Pilsen in July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released surveillance video showing two police officers shooting a man in July in the Pilsen neighborhood, days after those officers were charged with multiple felonies.The video shows officers opening fire from inside their unmarked squad car on July 22 on 18th Street near Morgan Street.Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct.  Prosecutors say the man who was shot was not armed. Their defense attorneys had asked a judge to block COPA...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man shot, woman robbed outside of restaurant in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot before a woman was robbed outside of a restaurant in Homan Square early Monday morning. Police said the 30-year-old man was leaving Star Gyros, in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Road around 3:30 a.m., when shots were fired from a black Nissan pickup truck. The man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a graze wound to the face.A woman was sitting in the victim's vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police said two male offenders tried to get in the victim's car,  and took the woman's purse at gunpoint before leaving the scene in the Nissan pickup truck. The woman was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Ridge resident finds windows smashed out of her car and others nearby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shattered glass everywhere.Car after car with the windows smashed out in West Ridge. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray unveils surveillance video that caught the vandals in the act. Left speechless, Lisa Garcia finds her front passenger window busted out."I just moved here because my husband just passed away," Garcia said.Chicago police said between 5:00 and 9:00 Monday morning, multiple cars parked along Kedzie Avenue between Touhy Avenue and Pratt Boulevard were broken into, specifically on the passenger side window. Drivers are now left to find shattered glass inside their car. "I thought it was only me, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy