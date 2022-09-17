Read full article on original website
2 boys, both 16, critically hurt in drive-by shooting near Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two teenagers are in critical condition after they were shot near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
3 injured in Gresham hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say
Three people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago shooting: Off-duty police officer shot in face in NW Side road rage incident, CPD says
An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face in a road rage incident on the city's Northwest Side, officials said.
Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say
Is nothing sacred? Resting in peace remains difficult for some as funeral violence continues.
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago Police Investigating After Body Found in Roseland Trash Bin
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood,. At 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 110th Place, a male with an unknown age was found unresponsive in a garbage can, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
Surveillance video shows Chicago police sergeant, officer shoot man in Pilsen in July
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released surveillance video showing two police officers shooting a man in July in the Pilsen neighborhood, days after those officers were charged with multiple felonies.The video shows officers opening fire from inside their unmarked squad car on July 22 on 18th Street near Morgan Street.Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct. Prosecutors say the man who was shot was not armed. Their defense attorneys had asked a judge to block COPA...
Man shot, woman robbed outside of restaurant in Homan Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot before a woman was robbed outside of a restaurant in Homan Square early Monday morning. Police said the 30-year-old man was leaving Star Gyros, in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Road around 3:30 a.m., when shots were fired from a black Nissan pickup truck. The man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a graze wound to the face.A woman was sitting in the victim's vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police said two male offenders tried to get in the victim's car, and took the woman's purse at gunpoint before leaving the scene in the Nissan pickup truck. The woman was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
West Ridge resident finds windows smashed out of her car and others nearby
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shattered glass everywhere.Car after car with the windows smashed out in West Ridge. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray unveils surveillance video that caught the vandals in the act. Left speechless, Lisa Garcia finds her front passenger window busted out."I just moved here because my husband just passed away," Garcia said.Chicago police said between 5:00 and 9:00 Monday morning, multiple cars parked along Kedzie Avenue between Touhy Avenue and Pratt Boulevard were broken into, specifically on the passenger side window. Drivers are now left to find shattered glass inside their car. "I thought it was only me, and...
Body camera footage offers new details on Chicago police shooting of teenager
A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager early Sunday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, and it was caught on camera. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it received video footage of the incident and shared an update.
Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
Chicago shooting: Restaurant worker injured after shot in drive-by, police say
Police say the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk last night when someone in a vehicle started shooting toward the restaurant.
Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
