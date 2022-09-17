Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
AZFamily
Rain may come Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, low 100s this week
Some showers in store for area of Phoenix on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures and rain chances expected for this week. Cooler temperatures and moisture from the east and west may bring more moisture and rain to the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for northeastern Arizona. Possibility...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!
PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
AZFamily
Residents near Flagstaff burn scars preparing for storms
Parts of the Valley saw isolated showers, but no extreme weather on Wednesday. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding problems. The Flood Control District board of directors met to discuss their long-term solutions regarding flooding in Flagstaff. They say they need nearly $140 million from the state and federal governments to make it happen.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Flooding possible in parts of the Valley
In the Valley today, look for a high of just 93 degrees, which is well below average for this time of year. First Alert Weather Day to come Wednesday due to flood watch. Isolated thunderstorms could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time, prompting the flooding concerns.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
AZFamily
Beloved Irish pub ‘Rosie McCaffrey’s’ closing in Phoenix after 20 years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular Irish pub in central Phoenix is closing its door after more than two decades. Rooted in its history in bringing together a more robust nightlife scene, owner Seamus McCaffrey opened his first Irish pub, the Dubliner, nearly 40 years ago. After that, he opened Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
NWS asking for feedback from Apache Junction residents hit by flash flooding
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After an active monsoon season, the National Weather Service is asking East Valley residents to give feedback after experiencing extreme weather this year. The NWS plans to look into how they can protect people from severe weather like flash flooding. The NWS has put...
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health violations for Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Crews rescue overheated dog at Tom’s Thumb in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s not just humans that can be overcome by the heat while enjoying the trails in the Phoenix area. Dogs can too, and that’s what happened on Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. A woman was three-quarters of the way up Tom’s Thumb with her two dogs when the heat got too much for one pup. The dog is a 125 lbs German shepherd named Diego. 911 was called, and Scottsdale paramedics showed up and helped cool him down. Crews then carried Diego down a steep part of the trail. The hiker and her two dogs were taken the rest of the way down on a utility vehicle. Diego was doing much better after five bottles of water, firefighters said, and got into the car under his own power.
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
AZFamily
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
AZFamily
Valley nonprofit sees record number of families for assistance as inflation rises
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country and it’s having a huge impact on Valley-based nonprofits. The Harvest Compassion Center says it’s seeing a record number of clients coming in for help with the essentials. The executive director, Nicolee Thompson, says about 2,000 families came in in July and August, which is more than ever. She says there has also been a 12% increase in new families coming in for assistance.
AZFamily
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic. David Malin, lead consultant...
AZFamily
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
AZFamily
Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man...
KTAR.com
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 Arizona State Fair
PHOENIX — The peculiar tastes, smells and thrills of the Arizona State Fair return to Phoenix on Friday. The monthlong event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions and features debuting over a five-week stretch. The fair attracted about 1.6 million visitors in...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the police department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday in Mesa. The officials reported that a person died in a four vehicles crash. The incident happened near Val Vista Drive and [..]
