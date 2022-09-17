SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s not just humans that can be overcome by the heat while enjoying the trails in the Phoenix area. Dogs can too, and that’s what happened on Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. A woman was three-quarters of the way up Tom’s Thumb with her two dogs when the heat got too much for one pup. The dog is a 125 lbs German shepherd named Diego. 911 was called, and Scottsdale paramedics showed up and helped cool him down. Crews then carried Diego down a steep part of the trail. The hiker and her two dogs were taken the rest of the way down on a utility vehicle. Diego was doing much better after five bottles of water, firefighters said, and got into the car under his own power.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO