ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4717rU_0hzfLjjK00
1 of 8

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team.

Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.

“It was a very big steppingstone in terms of me making it to the T20 side over there,” Masood said on Saturday. He’s preparing for the seven-match T20 series against England starting on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Masood has represented Pakistan in 25 test matches and five one-day internationals, but couldn’t break into the T20 side despite playing in the Pakistan Super League for five seasons.

Masood, who has been opening the innings in test matches, pushed himself to the No. 3 and 4 positions in T20 leagues and also in the recent National T20 Cup, which finally got the attention of the national selectors.

“Learning never stops,” he said. “The game is always evolving and you have to evolve as well, so my next step is to meet the demands of international cricket and hopefully make a good career out of it.”

Masood was summoned to the T20 team when a knee injury forced No. 3 batter Fakhar Zaman to miss not only the home series against England but also the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Masood also credited Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur — also a former Pakistan coach — for boosting his confidence in white-ball cricket.

“I give lot of credit for the time that they invested on me over there and playing against players that have played for England,” he said. “It’s one experience that I will always regard when it comes to my development as a player.”

Masood has played alongside England players such as Moeen Ali, Alex Hales and David Willey in Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, and believed competing against them this month will help Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

“England is one of the best white-ball sides in the world,” Masood said. “It’s probably the ideal preparation before the T20 World Cup.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Australia in India 2022

Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pakistan are set to LOSE money on England's first cricket tour of the country in 17 years... with presidential-level security costing the PCB £4.4m alone

Pakistan are set to lose money on England's first visit in 17 years with presidential-level security costing £4.4million alone. However, such is the desire to make touring the country feel 'normal' again that the Pakistan Cricket Board were prepared to take the financial hit, just as they did in the spring when Australia were here for Test and white-ball series.
WORLD
Yardbarker

Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia

India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to stop Australia from winning the first T20I in Mohali despite putting up a total of 208/6 on the board. With their defeat against Aaron Finch and company, Team India set up an unwanted world record, becoming the first side to lose two matches at home in a calendar year even after scoring 200-plus runs in T20Is. While Ravi Shastri pinned the blame for India’s defeat on their sloppy fielding after the Men in Blue dropped three catches in Australia’s run-chase, Sunil Gavaskar called out Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel’s lackluster show with the ball for the shocking defeat on Tuesday.
WORLD
The Associated Press

With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task

LONDON (AP) — The cannons have sounded, the bells have rung and the mourners have paid their respects. Now King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense. Personal affection...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Arthur
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Shan Masood
Person
James Vince
The Independent

India condemns community violence in Leicester after 15 arrested

India has condemned the community violence that rocked Leicester over the weekend.Police made several arrests after disturbances broke out at what the force termed “an unplanned protest” on Saturday.Fifteen people were then detained on Sunday evening in east Leicester “to deter further disorder”.The violence came amid tension between mainly young men from the Hindu and Muslim communities in the East Midlands city.Additional officers had been on patrol in the area in recent weeks after a number of incidents of disorder following an Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.In a tweet on Monday, India’s High Commission in the UK...
WORLD
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu reaches last eight of Korea Open after beating Wickmayer

Emma Raducanu reached the quarter-finals of the Korea Open after easing to a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer. The British No 1 and tournament sixth seed took one hour and 40 minutes to continue rebuilding in the wake of her recent first-round exit from the US Open, the event that propelled her to stardom last year.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#International Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Cricket Australia#England#Karachi#English#Blast#The Pakistan Super League#Derbyshire
The Associated Press

Australia holds day of mourning for queen with art, flowers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia honored the late Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning Thursday, including dignitaries placing sprigs of golden wattle in a wreath at Parliament House, which she had opened on one of her visits three decades ago. The focus at the ceremony at Parliament’s Great Hall was a portrait of the former monarch of Britain and Australia in a yellow dress adorned with golden wattle motifs that she wore on her first night in Australia in 1954, known as the “Wattle Painting,” created by Australian artist William Dargie. The queen’s death on Sept. 8 came during the Southern Hemisphere spring when wattle blooms, its golden flowers and green leaves reflecting Australia’s national colors in what has become a symbol of unity. The government declared Thursday a public holiday and the ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley, King Charles III’s representative in Australia. Both had returned Wednesday from the queen’s funeral in London.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
BBC

Leicester disorder: Fear lingers among city's Muslims and Hindus

"People are not coming out. They're scared." Jay Patel was running a busy dinner service at his vegetarian restaurant, Shiv Sagar, on Leicester's famous Golden Mile, on Saturday night. The dining room was packed with about 80 customers - couples, families, even a local councillor - when suddenly, huge crowds of young men marched past.
WORLD
The Week

India's rice ban, explained

India is responsible for approximately 40 percent of global rice shipments. Recently, however, the country imposed a ban on the export of broken rice as well as a heavy export tax on other varieties. What's going on? Here's everything you need to know:. What is the status of the Indian...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy