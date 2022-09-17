ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

desotocountynews.com

New recruits answer the call

Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Dawn of New Era in the Arts at the University of Mississippi: New Institute Shines a Light on Creative Arts on Campus and Beyond

Levingston and other distinguished artists are honoring the new organization being created to highlight and support the university’s Department of Art and Art History, Department of Music, and Department of Theatre and Film. “I am grateful to world-renowned pianist Bruce Levingston for his commitment to the arts and his...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000

Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

County officials celebrate Justice Court building addition

The DeSoto County Justice Court building has been open since mid-July, but late Monday afternoon officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to put a final stamp on the new $8 million facility. The 24,500 square foot facility is now located in Hernando next to the Adult Detention Center and has been...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Water Tower Festival is Saturday

Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Sacred Heart School celebrates 75th anniversary

DeSoto County has enjoyed several opportunities for educating its youth over the years with public school and private, faith-based beliefs. Catholic education has had its role in education for 75 years in DeSoto County with Sacred Heart School, first situated in Walls in 1947 and now with the building on Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, which has stood since 1999.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man charged with murdering mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS

