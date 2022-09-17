Read full article on original website
Oxford woman sentenced for stealing millions from Mississippi State sorority
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was sentenced on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University (MSU). Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself […]
desotocountynews.com
New recruits answer the call
Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Barnard Observatory (University): SouthTalks: “I Am From Here” with VISHWESH BHATT and SARA CAMP MILAM (noon) 5 pm–1 am: dine-in or outdoor seating. 8 am–1 pm: dine-in or outdoor seating. (excludes freshly squeezed juices. Dine-in only.) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open...
panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
thelocalvoice.net
Dawn of New Era in the Arts at the University of Mississippi: New Institute Shines a Light on Creative Arts on Campus and Beyond
Levingston and other distinguished artists are honoring the new organization being created to highlight and support the university’s Department of Art and Art History, Department of Music, and Department of Theatre and Film. “I am grateful to world-renowned pianist Bruce Levingston for his commitment to the arts and his...
desotocountynews.com
Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000
Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
thelocalvoice.net
Pope, Mississippi Man Arrested for Abusive Calls to Oxford Police’s Emergency Telephone Service
Over the past couple of months, the Oxford Police Department has been responding to calls claiming to have people critically injured or in dangerous situations that turned out to be false reports. After investigation, Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Abusive...
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
desotocountynews.com
County officials celebrate Justice Court building addition
The DeSoto County Justice Court building has been open since mid-July, but late Monday afternoon officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to put a final stamp on the new $8 million facility. The 24,500 square foot facility is now located in Hernando next to the Adult Detention Center and has been...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
desotocountynews.com
Water Tower Festival is Saturday
Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
desotocountynews.com
Sacred Heart School celebrates 75th anniversary
DeSoto County has enjoyed several opportunities for educating its youth over the years with public school and private, faith-based beliefs. Catholic education has had its role in education for 75 years in DeSoto County with Sacred Heart School, first situated in Walls in 1947 and now with the building on Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, which has stood since 1999.
Which Shelby County neighborhoods have white people abandoned since 2000?
“White flight” doesn’t get as much attention as it used to. But that doesn’t mean it has disappeared. In Shelby County, 10 ZIP codes lost more than 50% of their white residents between 2000 and 2020. The term “white flight” is usually used to describe white Americans’...
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
Crossover Podcast: Ole Miss is 3-0 with a bullet...and a quarterback
David Johnson and Ben Garrett break down the Rebels 3-0 start and what it might mean the rest of the way. And they declare the QB battle to be pretty much over...
