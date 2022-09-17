Blair's consistently strong defensive showing continued as offense did its job against Titans in 2-0 victory. The Blazers (2-1-1) came into their Monday night matchup against the Einstein Titans (2-2) eyeing a two-game winning streak. They left the pitch with the prized streak in their grasp after satisfyingly shutting out Einstein 2-0 on home turf.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO