Blair boys soccer grabs an early lead and holds on for win vs. Einstein

Blair's consistently strong defensive showing continued as offense did its job against Titans in 2-0 victory. The Blazers (2-1-1) came into their Monday night matchup against the Einstein Titans (2-2) eyeing a two-game winning streak. They left the pitch with the prized streak in their grasp after satisfyingly shutting out Einstein 2-0 on home turf.
