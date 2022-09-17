Read full article on original website
Trump described himself as a 'former' president in a Fox News interview then immediately tried to take it back
Trump has refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election, but in an interview slipped into accurately referring himself as 'former' president.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails commanders freed in prisoner swap as 'superheroes'
KYIV/RIYADH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed as "superheroes" the senior Ukrainian commanders, including those who led the dogged defence of Mariupol, who were freed by Russia as part of an unexpected prisoner swap involving almost 300 people, including foreigners.
Abu Dhabi to Host 2nd Investopia Annual Conference in 2023
Abu Dhabi will host the second Investopia annual conference on 1 - 2 March 2023, under the theme ‘envisioning opportunities in times of change’, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005469/en/ H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy during Investopia 2023 Launch Event (Photo: AETOSWire) Investopia 2023 date has been announced by H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, during a business session organised by Investopia and ADDED in Abu Dhabi, attended by Investopia partners, senior officials, and CEOs from public and private sectors.
Ski jumping World Cup returns to US for 1st time since 2004
Ski Jumping’s top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men’s ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York Ski jumping’s last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver. “This is a game-changer for our organization,” USA Nordic CEO Adam Provost said “The opportunity to bring in the best ski jumpers in the world to Lake Placid will give our sport a platform for growth that we haven’t had in close to 20 years.”
Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman's death spread
DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the Islamic Republic's judiciary on Thursday to prosecute "those who spread false news and rumours" about a young woman whose death in police custody has triggered nationwide protests.
Liz Truss government lifts ban on fracking in push to grant 100 new oil and gas licences
Liz Truss’s government has formally lifted a ban on fracking for shale gas despite the lack of safety data, saying it was “absolute priority” to boost energy supply.Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored, insisting that a “higher degree of risk and disturbance appears to us to be in the national interest”.The move is part of a push to grant 100 new fossil fuel drilling licences, the business department announced on Thursday – despite conceding that there was still a need to “gather better data” on fracking safety.A moratorium was imposed on fracking in 2019...
