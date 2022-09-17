Read full article on original website
Related
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Pioneer Inn – Maunalei Sugar Connection
Getting a little back into posting historical summaries, I have wanted to correct the record on a couple of the prior posts …. I previously posted a summary on the Maunalei Sugar Company on Lanai:. I also did one on the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina:. https://imagesofoldhawaii.com/a-haven-for-whalers-and…/. I never knew...
Axis deer crisis grows to 60,000 or more on Maui
Despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.
mauimagazine.net
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery
In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
mauinow.com
Nominees announced for Annual Maui Mayor’s Small Business Awards
The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Ballroom. Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events page. Guests are invited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Benefits of driving electric vehicles comes to National Drive Electric Week event on Maui
Electric vehicle drivers, supporters, and intrigued local residents are encouraged to attend the Mau Nui EV Association and EV Maui electric vehicles event on Saturday, Sept. 24, to highlight the climate, clean air, and cost savings benefits provided by electric cars as part of the 11thAnnual National Drive Electric Week.
mauinow.com
Maui County’s sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1
Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
KITV.com
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Lahaina Maui (Beautiful Food And Beaches!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lahaina is a historic town located on the island of Maui in Hawaii. This popular tourist destination is known for its beautiful beaches, resorts, and restaurants. Visitors to Lahaina can enjoy a variety of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, surfing, windsurfing, and sailing. The town is also home to a number of shops and boutiques.
RELATED PEOPLE
mauinow.com
Blue Planet Foundation begins Climate Camp for 10 high school students in Maui County
Over the weekend, Blue Planet Foundation hosted Maui County Climate Camp for its fourth cohort of the Climate Crew, an educational program designed to teach high school students the latest climate science and data-driven advocacy tools. Ten handpicked students from Maui, Moloka‘i and Lanaʻi gathered at Above the Wave in...
KITV.com
Despite mounting criticism, bill to limit outdoor lights on Maui moves forward
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Before clearing an 8-1 vote in front the Maui County Council Tuesday, Bill 21 saw staunch support and criticism. The measure proposes to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to 2 % or less, as well as have lights pointed down and covered. Low...
mauinow.com
Maui Planning Department seeks applicants to fill 22% vacancy
The Maui County Department of Planning is seeking applicants to fill six newly funded and 12 vacant positions, ranging from clerical to planner and supervisory positions. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with permit delays as we work through our staffing challenges and higher-than-usual workload, and we encourage anyone interested and qualified to apply for positions with our Department to help guide future growth in Maui County,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a department press release.
mauinow.com
2022 State High School Track & Field Champs honored by Maui Council
The Maui County Council unanimously approved a ceremonial resolution congratulating the Maui County winners at the 2022 Island Movers/Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships during its regular meeting on Sept. 20. Introduced by Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, the resolution recognizes four individual champions from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Mayor announces confirmation of first Maui County Director of Agriculture
Mayor Michael Victorino on Tuesday announced the confirmation of Rogerene “Kali” Arce as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. The announcement comes as the Maui County Council gave the Mayorʻs appointment of Arce unanimous approval. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian...
mauinow.com
Dental Student from Wailuku Receives $10,000 Scholarship
Wailuku resident Layke Yamauchi, a fourth-year dental student at the University of Washington, received a $10,000 scholarship from the Hawaiʻi Dental Service Foundation. This is his third Hawaiʻi Dental Service Community Scholarship. The foundation has awarded four dental students and four dental hygiene students with scholarships totaling $60,000.
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mauinow.com
12 Maui beaches face high vulnerability to coastal threats from sea-level rise
A dozen beaches in Maui County have low adaptation potential to withstand impacts of sea-level rise and coastal threats, according to data compiled by the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. The study covers 65 beach parks and is now available online with an interactive map showing park facilities,...
mauinow.com
Small 3.3 earthquake centered in waters off of Maui County
A small 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS. The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.
mauinow.com
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
mauinow.com
Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash
A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
Comments / 0