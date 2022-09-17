NPR's Juana Summers talks with Lisa Hanna, a member of Jamaica's parliament, about how Jamaica's relationship with the monarchy may change after Queen Elizabeth II's death. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britons are getting used to life without the only monarch most have ever known, and so are members of the Commonwealth. It's a group of 56 nations connected, in part, by a history of British colonial rule. Lisa Hanna is a member of parliament in Jamaica. It's part of the Commonwealth, and it's also one of 14 nations that still recognize the British monarch as their head of state. I spoke with Lisa Hanna earlier today, and I asked her to describe the mood in Jamaica.

