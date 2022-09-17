Read full article on original website
NPR
How HBCUs are spending their COVID-19 relief money
When the federal government started doling out COVID relief money to colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, HBCUs, received a windfall. But that money came with a deadline. It needs to be spent by the end of this school year. Schools have been getting creative about using the funds in ways that will serve students for years to come. WUNC's Liz Schlemmer reports.
NPR
Billions of dollars went to repair Puerto Rico's electric grid, but it still failed
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sergio Marxuach, public policy director at the Center for a New Economy in Puerto Rico, about the island's frail power grid. A black start is the process of restoring an electric grid from a shutdown. Puerto Rico faces another one after Hurricane Fiona knocked out all power on the island this weekend. But Puerto Rico's grid was already fragile. Five years after Hurricane Maria left many residents without electricity for nearly a year, the power supply remained unreliable and prone to blackouts in any weather. And many Puerto Ricans are pointing fingers at the private entity which took over the grid last summer.
NPR
Russia's attempt to use energy to pressure Europe could backfire
Russia has cut off natural gas for much of Europe to punish it for its support of Ukraine. But Putin may have miscalculated. Europe has been preparing to survive winter without Russian gas. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Russia has cut delivery of natural gas to much of Europe because of Europe's...
NPR
The role of states in contributing to the student debt crisis
Let's look more closely now at President Biden's plan to forgive some student debt and the pushback against that plan. Student borrowers in the U.S. owe more than $1.5 trillion. Biden's plan would forgive 10- to 20,000 per person. Twenty-two Republican governors sent him a letter last week saying that'll leave the lowest-income Americans paying the debts of doctors, lawyers and professors. Here's how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put it.
NPR
Jamaica is reevaluating its relationship with the British monarchy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Lisa Hanna, a member of Jamaica's parliament, about how Jamaica's relationship with the monarchy may change after Queen Elizabeth II's death. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britons are getting used to life without the only monarch most have ever known, and so are members of the Commonwealth. It's a group of 56 nations connected, in part, by a history of British colonial rule. Lisa Hanna is a member of parliament in Jamaica. It's part of the Commonwealth, and it's also one of 14 nations that still recognize the British monarch as their head of state. I spoke with Lisa Hanna earlier today, and I asked her to describe the mood in Jamaica.
NPR
Morning news brief
All across Puerto Rico, people are starting to assess just how much destruction Hurricane Fiona has caused. Floodwaters are starting to recede in some places, but other parts are still facing threats of flash floods, mudslides and collapsed bridges. Much of the island is also still without power, and a lot of people don't have drinking water. It could be days or longer before all that is restored.
NPR
For the first time in 230 years, Congress has full U.S. Indigenous representation
Rep. Mary Peltola's election to the U.S. House of Representatives made history in several ways. With her recent swearing-in, it became official for the first time in more than 230 years: A Native American, an Alaska Native and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the House — fully representing the United States' Indigenous people for the first time, according to Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele of Hawaii. Now, there are six Indigenous Americans who are representatives in the House.
NPR
Beer lovers aren't going to be happy about the U.S. carbon dioxide shortage
The U.S. is short on carbon dioxide, which could be a buzzkill for beer drinkers. But don't take my word for it. Listen to Rich Gottwald, president of the Compressed Gas Association. RICH GOTTWALD: It provides the bubbles. It provides the foam in the beer. CO2 is used for carbonation.
NPR
Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement with world powers have had an up and down year, and currently they're stalled. NPR's Peter Kenyon has more on what is holding things up.
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: The goal - to get the United States back into the deal and providing sanctions relief to Iran in return for Iran restoring previously agreed limits on its nuclear program - is something all sides, including both Iran and the U.S., have said they agree on. And yet months of diplomacy have yet to get it done, and America's top diplomat doesn't see it happening soon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking last week, said Iran's rejection of the latest proposal suggests Tehran is unwilling or unable to reach an agreement.
NPR
NPR's Malaka Gharib remembers summers in Cairo in her new graphic memoir
Leila Fadel speaks to Malaka Gharib and her family about her graphic memoir, It Won't Always Be Like This. NPR editor Malaka Gharib spent a lot of summer vacations in Egypt as a kid. Her parents had split up. Her dad, Maged Gharib, had moved back to his country of birth, remarried and had more children.
NPR
Taliban releases American hostage in prisoner swap with the U.S.
Today the U.S. announced the release of a jailed Afghan drug lord in exchange for the Taliban granting freedom to Mark Frerichs. He's an American citizen who's been held captive in Afghanistan for the past 2 1/2 years. Frerichs' well-being has been a matter of special concern ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan more than a year ago. This is the most recent in a series of high-profile U.S. prisoner swaps. Michele Kelemen joins us now from New York to tell us more. Hi, Michele.
NPR
Why Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva dissent against Russia matters
ALLA PUGACHEVA: (Singing in non-English language). FADEL: Pop diva Alla Pugacheva, heard here, is the latest and arguably the most famous Russian to criticize Vladimir Putin's war. NPR's Charles Maynes joins us now from Moscow. Good morning, Charles. CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Morning. FADEL: So for those who don't know, tell...
NPR
Puerto Rico's southern coast takes stock of the destruction left by Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona has left Puerto Rico, but left behind a terrible mess. Whole communities have been cut off by mudslides. Roads and bridges are washed out, which is complicating the recovery effort. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In Puerto Rico, the last bands of Hurricane Fiona are moving over the island two...
NPR
Prehistoric oceans in Kansas could hold clues about the future of life
For generations, scientists and students wanting to learn about prehistoric oceans have flocked to a place that's about as far from an ocean as you can get - dry, dusty western Kansas. David Condos of the Kansas News Service tells us why. DAVID CONDOS, BYLINE: Just south of Interstate 70,...
NPR
Puerto Rico faces obstacles to recovery in the aftermath of Fiona
Professor Yarimar Bonilla is with us now to talk more about what people are facing in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the storm. She's the director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York City. Professor Bonilla, welcome to the program. YARIMAR BONILLA: Yes,...
NPR
British young adults are hoping for change as King Charles brings forth a new era
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The official national period of mourning is over. And the focus now shifts to King Charles III and to what many younger Brits hope is a new era that brings change. BEN...
U.K.・
NPR
How Puerto Rico is faring after Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic floods
Hurricane Fiona has left Puerto Rico crippled by flooding and power failures. How are people there coping and how much better is the island's response compared to years past?. All across Puerto Rico, people are starting to assess just how much destruction Hurricane Fiona has caused. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Floodwaters...
NPR
Protests erupt after the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's 'morality police'
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Yelling in non-English language). SHAPIRO: They're shouting, death to the dictator. This started after a young woman died in the custody of the so-called morality police. She's become a symbol for opposition to the requirement that women wear headscarves. NPR's Peter Kenyon is covering events in Iran from his base in Istanbul. Hey, there.
NPR
Russia makes moves to annex separatist regions in Ukraine
MOSCOW — Russia today made moves toward annexing parts of Ukraine it controls, as the leaders of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics said they would hold a four-day referendum to formally join the Russian Federation, starting as soon as Friday. The announcement of the snap votes was...
NPR
Some compare today's political divide to the Civil War. But what about the 1960s?
BARRY MCGUIRE: (Singing) Disintegrating. This whole crazy world... JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: It was a time of change, of upheaval, of disunion. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVE OF DESTRUCTION") MCGUIRE: (Singing) Tell me over and over and over again, my friend, how you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction. BURNETT:...
